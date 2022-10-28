ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One thing every Pac-12 fan base should be excited about heading into the 2022-23 season

We are less than two weeks away from the opening of the 2022-23 college basketball season on Nov. 7. The Pac-12 is once again set to be one of the best conferences in the country, and even with some teams coming off down years, there is something for every fan base to cheer for. Let’s take a look at one thing every Pac-12 fan should be excited about for their respective team.
USA Basketball picks roster for November World Cup qualifiers

USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year's World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer; one win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Who will win the Patriot League? Who are the dark horses?

The latest episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast features host Natalie Heavren and our Patriot League beat reporter, Todd Goclowski, breaking down the conference. The conference’s preseason poll tabbed Boston University as the favorite, with 16 of 20 first-place votes. Todd explains why the Terriers look so...
2022-23 Ivy League preview

One sign that times are changing in Ivy League women’s basketball materialized this fall, when four alumnae were asked to pick the favorite to win the conference in 2022-23. Naturally, the two Princeton alumnae chose their Tigers, who came within one point of the Sweet Sixteen last season and return most of the roster. But Dartmouth alumna Lakin Roland — whose Big Green won 17 Ivy League titles between 1980 and 2009 — picked a program that had never won 10 Ivy League games in a season before 2021-22 and had finished with fewer than two Ivy wins seven times.
Southern Tide Signs Golfer Kevin Roy as Ambassador

Southern Tide has signed its first professional golf ambassador: PGA Tour rookie Kevin Roy. Under the terms of the deal, Roy will be the company’s on- and off-course apparel partner and will wear Southern Tide’s signature Skipjack logo on all of his polos and pullovers while playing.More from WWDSome Golf Brands at the U.S. Open Merchandise PavilionInside the L.A. Dance Project 10th Anniversary GalaSpring 2023 Trends: Back in Time The rookie received his PGA Tour card in August after less than three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour where he posted four top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the Wichita Open. This will...
