ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?

Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
The Hill

Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last

The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ

Why Harsco Stock Rallied as Much as 20% in Early Trading Today

Shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC), an environmental solutions company, rose dramatically on Nov. 1, gaining as much as 20% in early trading. The big news came out before the market opened, when the company released its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Investors clearly liked what they saw. So what. Revenue for...
NASDAQ

Why Sony Group Stock Was Up on Tuesday

Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) investors beat the market on Tuesday. Their stock gained 10% by 3:30 p.m. ET compared to a 0.5% drop in the S&P 500. That boost erased just a portion of recent losses for the Tokyo-based conglomerate, though. Shares remain down over 40%, or roughly double the decline in the wider market so far in 2022.
Markets Insider

US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week

US stocks moved lower on Monday as investors get ready for another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announced that the US central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming FOMC meeting in its bid to tame inflation that has been driven by higher wages, higher services prices, and higher commodity prices. After this Wednesday's meeting, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December.
NASDAQ

Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls

“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
NASDAQ

Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu Stocks Roared Higher Early Tuesday

Stocks of some of China's most popular companies rallied out of the gate on Tuesday. The Chinese government has long instituted strict measures and government regulatory crackdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic, which has weighed on the country's already fragile economy. However, recent developments suggest the worst may be over, which could result in the lifting of government restrictions, thus providing a boost to China's battered stock market.
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the U.S. Federal...
The Denver Gazette

U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper calls for Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called for the Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates Thursday in a stern letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank has increased interest rates five times this year in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation by slowing the economy and easing pressures on prices, The Washington Post reported. This has put benchmark lending rates up 3 percentage points since March — the fastest increase of that size since 1982.
COLORADO STATE
NASDAQ

Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...

Comments / 0

Community Policy