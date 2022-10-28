Read full article on original website
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?
Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last
The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
kitco.com
Russia accuses West of stealing reserves, Bank of Canada surprise, and is Bitcoin safe haven again?
(Kitco News) Gold is now well anchored around the $1,650 level ahead of the big Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have already priced in another 75-basis-point rate hike, which would be the Fed's fourth in a row. But the real focus will be on any talk of a slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
NASDAQ
Why Harsco Stock Rallied as Much as 20% in Early Trading Today
Shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC), an environmental solutions company, rose dramatically on Nov. 1, gaining as much as 20% in early trading. The big news came out before the market opened, when the company released its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Investors clearly liked what they saw. So what. Revenue for...
Former Fed Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson Thinks The Markets Have It Wrong And Rate Hikes Will Continue Into 2023
Roger Ferguson, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and former CEO of TIAA, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ earlier Monday morning to discuss what he expects to come from the Fed. What Happened: As the markets began to rally last week into Friday, based on the potential...
NASDAQ
Why Sony Group Stock Was Up on Tuesday
Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) investors beat the market on Tuesday. Their stock gained 10% by 3:30 p.m. ET compared to a 0.5% drop in the S&P 500. That boost erased just a portion of recent losses for the Tokyo-based conglomerate, though. Shares remain down over 40%, or roughly double the decline in the wider market so far in 2022.
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week
US stocks moved lower on Monday as investors get ready for another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announced that the US central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming FOMC meeting in its bid to tame inflation that has been driven by higher wages, higher services prices, and higher commodity prices. After this Wednesday's meeting, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December.
NASDAQ
Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls
“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu Stocks Roared Higher Early Tuesday
Stocks of some of China's most popular companies rallied out of the gate on Tuesday. The Chinese government has long instituted strict measures and government regulatory crackdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic, which has weighed on the country's already fragile economy. However, recent developments suggest the worst may be over, which could result in the lifting of government restrictions, thus providing a boost to China's battered stock market.
US futures decline ahead of Fed rates decision, earnings
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the U.S. Federal...
U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper calls for Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called for the Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates Thursday in a stern letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank has increased interest rates five times this year in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation by slowing the economy and easing pressures on prices, The Washington Post reported. This has put benchmark lending rates up 3 percentage points since March — the fastest increase of that size since 1982.
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again this week
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday. Jon Hilsenrath, a senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, discussed why and what this move means for the U.S. economy.
NASDAQ
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
