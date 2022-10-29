ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMsw3_0iqyPxaL00

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges had his best offensive night of the season to help his Phoenix Suns win a basketball game, then rushed back to the locker room to watch his beloved Philadelphia Phillies finish off a Game 1 win in the World Series.

With two big victories in hand, it was time to break out the Phillies hat and Rhys Hoskins jersey for the postgame press conference.

“Great day,” Bridges said.

Bridges led all scorers with his 27 points and Devin Booker added 16 to lead the Suns over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 124-111 on Friday.

“My teammates just keep finding me all the time,” said Bridges, who grew up in Philadelphia and was a college star at Villanova. “Just playing hard, staying aggressive, that’s really it.”

The Suns’ usual scoring stars were fairly quiet but they got a productive game from Bridges and their bench players. Torrey Craig finished with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Cameron Payne added 12 points and Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Suns scored 60 points in the paint and had a 47-33 rebounding edge.

“That is the difference in the game,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “Those are the things that we usually do, but they were better in those areas than we were.”

Bridges shot 10 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Naji Marshall added 21 points. CJ McCollum scored 17 but shot just 6 of 19 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Pelicans were missing a few of their best players because of injuries, including forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The Suns had their own injury issues: Starting center Deandre Ayton left in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle and didn’t return, which was the reason Biyombo played 23 minutes.

The game was tight for much of the night but the Suns slowly pulled away in the second half. They used a 14-0 run late in the third quarter to take a 93-83 lead going into the final period.

Damion Lee made a 3-pointer to push the Phoenix advantage to 106-90. The Phoenix bench scored 54 points.

New Orleans jumped ahead 27-21 after the first quarter, taking advantage of the cold-shooting Suns, who made just 1 of 9 shots from 3-point range.

Phoenix pushed ahead 57-52 by halftime. Bridges led the Suns with 15 points while Craig had 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting off the bench. McCollum led the Pelicans with 14.

It was a matchup of two teams that met in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Pelicans gave the top-seeded Suns a much harder test than expected before eventually losing in six games.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Williamson (right knee hyperextension), Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) and Ingram (concussion protocol) were all out. ... Hit a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Suns: Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter when he stepped on the foot of Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but a few minutes later walked back to the locker room. ... Coach Monty Williams said postgame that he didn’t have an update on Ayton’s injury, but expected to know more on Saturday.

Pelicans: Travel to face the Clippers on Sunday.

Suns: Host Houston on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans

Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Zion back with double-double, Pelicans rout Clippers 112-91

LOS ANGELES -- — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks could begin. Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. on June 30. Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years. The Sixers were able to sign Tucker to the full mid-level exception and House to the bi-annual exception because star guard James Harden declined his $47.4 million option and agreed to be paid about $14.5 million less this coming season to give the 76ers flexibility in signing players. If Harden had opted in before his June 30 deadline, Philadelphia would have had a much more difficult time finding the money to lure free agents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy