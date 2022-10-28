ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Lincoln Trail Elementary School Holiday Bazaar

The Lincoln Trail Elementary School Holiday Bazaar will be held soon. Family resource coordinator Jennifer Williams stated, “We are going to have lots of handmade items, some unique items with wood working, as well as some things like Scentsy, Avon , basic baker, whippet, holiday spirit wear, and we are also going to have Christmas backdrops with some people that are used to taking photos. They do some photography on the side; they are going to be here to get a jumpstart on family Christmas cards.” It will be held next Saturday, November fifth from 8 am to 3 pm at the elementary school in Elizabethtown. All the money that is generated from the event will be used to support the boys and girls’ groups from the school that are sponsored by the resource center. For more information visit the Lincoln Trail Elementary School PTA Facebook page.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
foodanddine.com

You will find Wacky Nachos at 2602 Charlestown Road in New Albany

Not WAKY, wacky—as in Wacky Nachos and Ice Treats, a New Albany start-up located at 2602 Charlestown Road in space recently vacated by Legends Cafe. Wacky Nachos was the topic of a profile by Libby Cunningham in the Jeffersonville News and Tribune, featuring the restaurant’s owner Charles Hurt, also the creator of Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, police confirmed. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. Early investigation revealed the man was...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy