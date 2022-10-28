Read full article on original website
Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America FirstNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day CareNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
An Afternoon in ElizabethtownRachelle WrightElizabethtown, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
After-school activities canceled at 2 JCPS schools after threat made online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After-school activities at both Olmsted Academy North and South were canceled on Monday after an online threat was made against the schools. Principals from both schools sent out letters to parents notifying them of the cancellation and change of dismissal. The letters said that police notified...
Card Chronicle
Kenny Payne era at Louisville starts with 57-47 exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men’s basketball program got off on perhaps the worst foot possible Sunday afternoon as the Cards dropped a 57-47 decision to visiting Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition play at the KFC Yum Center. The loss snapped U of L’s 39-game winning streak in exhibition...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
quicksie983.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary School Holiday Bazaar
The Lincoln Trail Elementary School Holiday Bazaar will be held soon. Family resource coordinator Jennifer Williams stated, “We are going to have lots of handmade items, some unique items with wood working, as well as some things like Scentsy, Avon , basic baker, whippet, holiday spirit wear, and we are also going to have Christmas backdrops with some people that are used to taking photos. They do some photography on the side; they are going to be here to get a jumpstart on family Christmas cards.” It will be held next Saturday, November fifth from 8 am to 3 pm at the elementary school in Elizabethtown. All the money that is generated from the event will be used to support the boys and girls’ groups from the school that are sponsored by the resource center. For more information visit the Lincoln Trail Elementary School PTA Facebook page.
wdrb.com
Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
spectrumnews1.com
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
foodanddine.com
You will find Wacky Nachos at 2602 Charlestown Road in New Albany
Not WAKY, wacky—as in Wacky Nachos and Ice Treats, a New Albany start-up located at 2602 Charlestown Road in space recently vacated by Legends Cafe. Wacky Nachos was the topic of a profile by Libby Cunningham in the Jeffersonville News and Tribune, featuring the restaurant’s owner Charles Hurt, also the creator of Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy.
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Both missing teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood 'located safely'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and both of them have been located safely. A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18. Police said the two were last seen in the 200...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Wave 3
Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening, police confirmed. Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham said officers were called to reports of a crash in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. Early investigation revealed the man was...
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
WLKY.com
