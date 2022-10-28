The Lincoln Trail Elementary School Holiday Bazaar will be held soon. Family resource coordinator Jennifer Williams stated, “We are going to have lots of handmade items, some unique items with wood working, as well as some things like Scentsy, Avon , basic baker, whippet, holiday spirit wear, and we are also going to have Christmas backdrops with some people that are used to taking photos. They do some photography on the side; they are going to be here to get a jumpstart on family Christmas cards.” It will be held next Saturday, November fifth from 8 am to 3 pm at the elementary school in Elizabethtown. All the money that is generated from the event will be used to support the boys and girls’ groups from the school that are sponsored by the resource center. For more information visit the Lincoln Trail Elementary School PTA Facebook page.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO