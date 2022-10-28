ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down Belmont's inaugural Hope Summit

Belmont launched its inaugural Hope Summit this week and was met with minimal student interaction with the exception of Wednesday’s fall festival. The summit was put on with an open invitation to students, faculty and the Belmont community to attend the scheduled 13 events on campus, which centered around “helping regions thrive.”
Belmont security's guide to staying safe on Halloween

With Halloween quickly approaching, students at Belmont are getting ready for a night of festivities on campus and around the city. But whether students are staying in, spending the night on campus, or exploring Nashville, the Office of Campus Security advises students to follow safety precautions no matter where they are.
