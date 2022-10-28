ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

WSU at Stanford: The Early Glimpse with Will Derting

PULLMAN -- In desperate need of a victory to snap a three-game losing streak, Washington State will head to Palo Alto to take on a Stanford team its had recent success against. Will Derting says it's time for the Cougars to shake things up and try something different. The Cougars...
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

Pac-12 Power Rankings: USC outlasts Arizona in fun offensive duel

Even with Oregon State and Washington off this weekend in the Pac-12 it was a busy slate, with five conference games providing us some further delineation in this week’s updated Pac-12 Power Rankings. Truthfully, the results were pretty straightforward this weekend. If you were going with the higher-ranked teams...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Stanford vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Stanford Cardinal take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college football odds series for our Stanford UCLA prediction and pick. Stanford appeared to be adrift and lost in early October. The Cardinal blew a late lead to Oregon State with atrocious pass defense, a disaster in their secondary. They could have allowed that home-field loss to destroy any remaining confidence they might have had in their season. Instead, Stanford battled back and showed itself and head coach David Shaw that it is still capable of achieving something.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. USC

First off, the officiating was terrible Saturday night. Bad. And, yes, that “late hit” out of bounds was awful and should have never been called, as I have seen rougher activity walking my second-grade class from the gym back to their classrooms most days. This call didn’t lose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Rogersville Review

Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin after 21 games

Auburn fired football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after a tumultuous 21 games and a day before his 46th birthday. The Tigers are in the throes of a four-game losing streak, losing the past three by a combined 60 points. Harsin is done after compiling a 9-12 record (4-9 Southeastern Conference). "Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program," the school...
AUBURN, AL

