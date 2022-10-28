Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UCLA Football Picks Up Commitment From Linebacker Solomone Malafu
Malafu publicly announced his decision in the middle of the Bruins' blowout victory over Stanford on Saturday.
Chip Kelly on UCLA Bouncing Back Against Stanford
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked after his team's pretty decisive win over Stanford Saturday, the performance of running back Zach Charbonnet, the UCLA defense and bouncing back from the Oregon game.
WSU at Stanford: The Early Glimpse with Will Derting
PULLMAN -- In desperate need of a victory to snap a three-game losing streak, Washington State will head to Palo Alto to take on a Stanford team its had recent success against. Will Derting says it's time for the Cougars to shake things up and try something different. The Cougars...
Pac-12 Power Rankings: USC outlasts Arizona in fun offensive duel
Even with Oregon State and Washington off this weekend in the Pac-12 it was a busy slate, with five conference games providing us some further delineation in this week’s updated Pac-12 Power Rankings. Truthfully, the results were pretty straightforward this weekend. If you were going with the higher-ranked teams...
UCLA vs. Stanford Week 9: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' home matchup against the Cardinal.
College Football Odds: Stanford vs. UCLA prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022
The Stanford Cardinal take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college football odds series for our Stanford UCLA prediction and pick. Stanford appeared to be adrift and lost in early October. The Cardinal blew a late lead to Oregon State with atrocious pass defense, a disaster in their secondary. They could have allowed that home-field loss to destroy any remaining confidence they might have had in their season. Instead, Stanford battled back and showed itself and head coach David Shaw that it is still capable of achieving something.
Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. USC
First off, the officiating was terrible Saturday night. Bad. And, yes, that “late hit” out of bounds was awful and should have never been called, as I have seen rougher activity walking my second-grade class from the gym back to their classrooms most days. This call didn’t lose...
Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin after 21 games
Auburn fired football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after a tumultuous 21 games and a day before his 46th birthday. The Tigers are in the throes of a four-game losing streak, losing the past three by a combined 60 points. Harsin is done after compiling a 9-12 record (4-9 Southeastern Conference). "Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program," the school...
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ryan Dunn
What will the 6'8" freshman bring to the Cavaliers in his first season in Charlottesville?
USC looking to secure a solid road win at Arizona
Ryan Abraham, R.J. Abeytia, and Jack Smith explain how the remainder of the Trojans' schedule is set up nicely for them to finish strong, starting with a potential conference road win on Saturday. However, they caution USC fans agï¿½
Comments / 0