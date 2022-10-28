ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, OH

WTRF- 7News

Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling

Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities.  Mulch will […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Possible Highlands interchange making progress

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been some progress made on the second interchange proposal at the Highlands. Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton gave that update while speaking to the Rotary Club of Wheeling. Wharton said the commissioners recently met with the Department of Highways to get a more clear picture of the project. Once […]
WHEELING, WV
Popculture

Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet

An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility

Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WVNT-TV

The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
ycitynews.com

Zanesville woman arrested, charged in Friday night fatal at Putnam Tavern

A fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in the parking lot of Putnam Tavern left a 30-year-old male dead and a 27-year-old woman behind bars. Police now say multiple felonies have been levied again the women, who if convicted, will face many years behind bars. She is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she struck the pedestrian.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

