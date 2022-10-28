Read full article on original website
Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
WTRF
Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling
Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities. Mulch will […]
WTRF
Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dogs of all kinds, big and small, dressed up as their favorite characters, creepy crawlies, and cuisines. This is all part of Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas’s idea to add a dog park to Belmont County. He says that the total cost to...
Wheeling residents have a billion reasons to go to Neely’s Drive-Through Grocery today
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) With the Powerball jackpot surpassing the billion-dollar mark, they had to change the signs at Neely’s. In one case, they had to improvise a B out of several numbers glued together, because there is no “billion” on the signs they are provided. This beloved family-owned neighborhood grocery store is well known for […]
Possible Highlands interchange making progress
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been some progress made on the second interchange proposal at the Highlands. Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton gave that update while speaking to the Rotary Club of Wheeling. Wharton said the commissioners recently met with the Department of Highways to get a more clear picture of the project. Once […]
Popculture
Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet
An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.
Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility
Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
WVNT-TV
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy. Now city […]
ycitynews.com
DeWine: 320 full-time ‘good paying’ jobs coming to Muskingum County
In a media release Monday morning, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the State of Ohio, through the Tax Credit Authority (TCA), helped bring 320 new jobs to Muskingum County. The Muskingum County Port Authority said they couldn’t provide any details but would hopefully have a media release out later Monday...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
ycitynews.com
Zanesville woman arrested, charged in Friday night fatal at Putnam Tavern
A fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in the parking lot of Putnam Tavern left a 30-year-old male dead and a 27-year-old woman behind bars. Police now say multiple felonies have been levied again the women, who if convicted, will face many years behind bars. She is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she struck the pedestrian.
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
West Virginia man accused of killing, throwing neighbor’s dog over hill pleads guilty
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia man was in court Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw the canine over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, Brooke County pleaded guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 […]
