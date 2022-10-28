ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA women’s volleyball bounces back from Colorado loss with sweep of Utah

The Bruins’ fourth sweep of a Pac-12 team this season came against a familiar foe. UCLA women’s volleyball (11-10, 5-7 Pac-12) took down Utah (13-10, 6-6) in three sets midday Sunday in Salt Lake City. This victory came after the blue and gold previously lost to Utah in four sets at Pauley Pavilion on Sept. 30 and on the heels of a four-set loss to Colorado on Friday.
UCLA men’s water polo stumbles with double overtime loss to Cal

This post was updated Oct. 30 at 9:50 p.m. The Bruins never trailed during regulation, but still left the pool with their second loss of the season. No. 1 UCLA men’s water polo (19-2, 1-1 MPSF) lost to No. 2 California (17-1, 2-0) in double overtime by a score of 10-9 at Spieker Aquatics Center.
USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording

The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
