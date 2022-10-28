The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO