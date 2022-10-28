ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111

By DAVID BRANDT
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMqJQ_0iqyAOWh00

Mikal Bridges had his best offensive night of the season to help his Phoenix Suns win a basketball game, then rushed back to the locker room to watch his beloved Philadelphia Phillies finish off a Game 1 win in the World Series.

With two big victories in hand, it was time to break out the Phillies hat and Rhys Hoskins jersey for the postgame press conference.

“Great day,” Bridges said.

Bridges led all scorers with his 27 points and Devin Booker added 16 to lead the Suns over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 124-111 on Friday.

“My teammates just keep finding me all the time,” said Bridges, who grew up in Philadelphia and was a college star at Villanova. “Just playing hard, staying aggressive, that's really it.”

The Suns' usual scoring stars were fairly quiet but they got a productive game from Bridges and their bench players. Torrey Craig finished with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Cameron Payne added 12 points and Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Suns scored 60 points in the paint and had a 47-33 rebounding edge.

“That is the difference in the game,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “Those are the things that we usually do, but they were better in those areas than we were.”

Bridges shot 10 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Naji Marshall added 21 points. CJ McCollum scored 17 but shot just 6 of 19 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Pelicans were missing a few of their best players because of injuries, including forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The Suns had their own injury issues: Starting center Deandre Ayton left in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle and didn't return, which was the reason Biyombo played 23 minutes.

The game was tight for much of the night but the Suns slowly pulled away in the second half. They used a 14-0 run late in the third quarter to take a 93-83 lead going into the final period.

Damion Lee made a 3-pointer to push the Phoenix advantage to 106-90. The Phoenix bench scored 54 points.

New Orleans jumped ahead 27-21 after the first quarter, taking advantage of the cold-shooting Suns, who made just 1 of 9 shots from 3-point range.

Phoenix pushed ahead 57-52 by halftime. Bridges led the Suns with 15 points while Craig had 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting off the bench. McCollum led the Pelicans with 14.

It was a matchup of two teams that met in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Pelicans gave the top-seeded Suns a much harder test than expected before eventually losing in six games.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Williamson (right knee hyperextension), Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) and Ingram (concussion protocol) were all out. ... Hit a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Suns: Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter when he stepped on the foot of Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but a few minutes later walked back to the locker room. ... Coach Monty Williams said postgame that he didn't have an update on Ayton's injury, but expected to know more on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Travel to face the Clippers on Sunday.

Suns: Host Houston on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans

Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
ESPN

Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109

PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker scored 30 points on his 26th birthday in another stellar scoring performance, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The two-time All-Star — who's already in his eighth NBA season after being drafted in 2015 at 19 years old...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Pelicans – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday. Phoenix is coming off a statement win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Suns are favored against the Pelicans, and with New Orleans being shorthanded, those odds have increased. Still, the Suns lead the Pelicans 57-52...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns' Bench Arrives When Needed in Victory Over Pelicans

Much has been made about the Phoenix Suns and their depth heading into the 2022-23 regular season, yet the team is 4-1 after five games and can only thank their bench after another victory. The Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 124-111 on Friday night in an effort that featured...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals' 35th season Arizona: Former defensive end Bertrand Berry looks back on career

Bertrand Berry has become a Phoenix-area fixture since his NFL playing days ended after the 2009 season. The former Arizona Cardinals defensive end has had his own local sports radio show, opened a small business helping young football players who play defensive line get specialized training and watched his son, Bertrand, learn to play defensive end at Gilbert Highland High School.
PHOENIX, AZ
VikingsTerritory

Kyler Murray Isn’t a Big-Game QB

Kyler Murray has been delighted as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2019. A former number-one pick and Heisman Trophy winner, he’s been touted as the next Russell Wilson and the best-ever high-school quarterback from Texas. Pundits cherish him for his electric style of play and upside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
66K+
Followers
103K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy