The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
KYTV
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
See a Dreamy Missouri Lake Home Right Across from Margaritaville
Do you daydream about living the lake life? If so and you wouldn't mind being just down the road from Margaritaville, I found a dreamy Missouri lake home for you to consider. Even though it's not exactly realistic for me and my family, I sometimes browse available homes that are next to lakes. It's hard to get any more "lake" in Missouri than Osage Beach. This home is at 1459 Hawk Island Drive there and as the overhead map shows very close to fishing and Margaritaville.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KYTV
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
Columbia Missourian
Gary Greenlee Aug. 24, 1944 — Oct. 29, 2022
After a 6-year-long struggle with Alzheimer-related dementia, Gary has gone home to God. Gratitude and thanks to the outstanding care from all the wonderful staff at Boone Hospital who eased his final days. Gary loved good food, good music, and his Harley. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral...
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Maintenance scheduled for Hitt Street this week; delays expected
Maintenance on Hitt Street between Elm and Locust streets will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Columbia Public Works Department. The stretch of road has endured extensive wear and tear since its last resurfacing 10 years ago. To prolong its surface life, crews will apply a thin asphalt layer to one lane at a time, allowing for traffic to continue.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
Columbia Missourian
Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville
The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
