BOSTON — Steve Poftak on Tuesday announced his decision to step down after four years as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. In a letter to his colleagues, Poftak wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I share with you the news that Jan. 3, 2023, will be my last day at the MBTA. Serving as MBTA general manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO