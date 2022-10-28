ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police pull over speeding minivan, seize 14lbs of narcotics

“At 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While on traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be traveling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
STURBRIDGE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Speeding Pickup Hits Guardrail, Rolls Over on I-95 at NH-MA Border

Driver inattention and speed are being blamed for the rollover of a truck into the median of Interstate 95 in Seabrook early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police said Samantha Famolare, 30, of Peabody, Massachusetts was driving on a suspended license when her 2015 Chevrolet Silverado went out of the left lane approaching the state border around 3:05 a.m. The pickup hit a guardrail and rolled over landing in an upright position between two guardrails.
SEABROOK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steve Poftak announces decision to step down as general manager of MBTA

BOSTON — Steve Poftak on Tuesday announced his decision to step down after four years as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. In a letter to his colleagues, Poftak wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I share with you the news that Jan. 3, 2023, will be my last day at the MBTA. Serving as MBTA general manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you.”
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street

(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery

WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
whdh.com

Plane crashes at Beverly airport with 2 people on board

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A single-engine plane crashed at Beverly Regional Airport with two people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Beverly Police said the two on board were not hurt. The FAA said the plane was a Piper PA-28, and it crashed around 1:45 p.m. The FAA...
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
