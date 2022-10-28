Read full article on original website
Related
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election
LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.
Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against other states | Monday Morning Coffee
When the next Congress takes the oath of office in 2023, Pennsylvania will have one less lawmaker in the state House of Representatives. And with that loss comes a diminution of the state’s clout on Capitol Hill. Thanks to population changes, Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation will shrink by one in...
How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near
WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by...
Bill to legalize automatic knives in state heads to Governor
Legislation to end Pennsylvania's prohibition on automatic knives is headed to the governor's desk. Current law prohibits individuals from repairing, selling, dealing, using or possessing an “offensive weapon," which includes automatic knives, bombs, grenades and machine guns. The bill would simply remove automatic knives from the list of prohibited offensive weapons.
Bill to hire campus police at PASSHE schools heads to governor's desk
Harrisburg, Pa. — Legislation to make it easier for state universities to hire campus police officers has been overwhelmingly approved by the House and Senate. The action was applauded by the bill’s sponsors, state Reps. Clint Owlett, Donna Oberlander and Jim Struzzi, who represent Mansfield, Clarion and Indiana universities, respectively.
New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist
(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
Rounds belongs to private investment club that owns 10 Midwestern hotels, disclosure shows
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has disclosed that a portion of his personal assets is held in a private investment club that owns hotel properties throughout the Midwest, including in Iowa. Rounds tops the list for minimum net worth among members of the South Dakota congressional delegation, a...
A decade after Hurricane Sandy, fight to reform disaster relief continues
After Hurricane Sandy flooded Robert Lukasiewicz’s home a block from the bay in Atlantic City, the problems piled up. Contractors pocketed his money but never finished their work. He couldn’t afford flood insurance, making him ineligible for some relief funds. Caring for terminally ill relatives kept him from rebuilding for several years. Then the pandemic created labor and material shortages that sent construction costs skyrocketing.
Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results
Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat. Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to...
It's here: PA voter registration is today
In Pennsylvania, today is the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration before the November 8 midterm election. You have until midnight to register to vote. Seventy-one percent of registered Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election. Meg Pierce - executive director of...
Terrell EDC President Ray Dunlap named 2023 Chair of the Board of Directors for Texas Economic Development Council
TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC), at its Board Meeting on October 21, 2022, recognized Ray Dunlap as the 2023 Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Dunlap will serve as the Board Chair effective October 21, 2022, through October 20, 2023. He has been a member of the TEDC’s Executive Committee since 2018.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0