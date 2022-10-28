Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
It's not been the greatest run for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the NBA 2022-23 season as they have lost five games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Adding to this is the fact that a potential game-missing injury to their...
Brooklyn Nets fire former Phoenix Suns two-time MVP Steve Nash as their head coach
The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash as their head coach Tuesday. Nash, 48, arrived in Brooklyn with championship expectations, but without head coaching experience. The two-time NBA MVP with the Phoenix Suns only won one playoff series as a head coach despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. ...
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers
Former NBA point guard gives his take on Russell Westbrook's move to the bench.
Yardbarker
Mavs Step Back: Doncic's Historic Pace, Starter Case for Josh Green & A 3-Way Kevin Durant Trade Idea
It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Mavericks so far, who own a 3-3 record through six games and have yet to string together multiple wins. Despite the inconsistencies, the Mavs know that they were a few bounces away from having a much better record. In the team's three...
ESPN
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111
WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
Suns update: Monty Williams addresses Steve Nash firing by Brooklyn Nets
Suns coach Monty Williams addressed the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash going into Phoenix's Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. On Steve Nash firing: "It's always tough to see somebody lose their job. We all kind of know how hard these jobs can be. I haven't seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, it's tough to watch from afar. I know this community is fond of him and rightfully so. He's one of the most respected people historically in the league. To see him lose his job was tough."
Sportsnaut
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard won’t travel with team for Texas road trip
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team when it visits the Houston Rockets on Wednesday
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
PF Zion Williamson Available as Pelicans Take on Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans’ path to victory became a little easier on news that Zion Williamson is available Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson has been absent from the Pelicans lineup since suffering a hip injury against the Utah Jazz on October 23. As noted by Jim Eichenhofer,...
Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Wizards Game
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Nuggets Preview: L.A. Still Searching For First Win
After a rough 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night looking to earn their first win. This is a rematch of Wednesday’s matchup in Denver in which the Nuggets won 110-99. The Lakers played them tough in the first half and went into the locker room tied, although the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter and eventually cruised to the win.
Yardbarker
Suns Legend Steve Nash Fired From Nets, per Report
Nash initially took over Brooklyn in September of 2020 but was never able to capitalize on a plethora of talented veterans which included Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden among others. During the summer, Durant requested a trade from the team and (reportedly) cited Nash's presence as one reason...
Potential Phoenix Suns Buyers Raise Concern Over Banker
Negotiations around the coming sale of the Phoenix Suns are being complicated by the close relationship between two people on opposite sides of the bargaining table. Controlling owner Robert Sarver is being advised by Moelis & Company banker Navid Mahmoodzadegan, who is reportedly close to Suns’ minority owner Jahm Najafi — who publicly called for Sarver’s ouster following a report of racist and sexist behavior.
Comments / 2