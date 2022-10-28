ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'

Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ESPN

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: Monty Williams addresses Steve Nash firing by Brooklyn Nets

Suns coach Monty Williams addressed the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash going into Phoenix's Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. On Steve Nash firing: "It's always tough to see somebody lose their job. We all kind of know how hard these jobs can be. I haven't seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, it's tough to watch from afar. I know this community is fond of him and rightfully so. He's one of the most respected people historically in the league. To see him lose his job was tough."
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

PF Zion Williamson Available as Pelicans Take on Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans’ path to victory became a little easier on news that Zion Williamson is available Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson has been absent from the Pelicans lineup since suffering a hip injury against the Utah Jazz on October 23. As noted by Jim Eichenhofer,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Vs. Nuggets Preview: L.A. Still Searching For First Win

After a rough 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night looking to earn their first win. This is a rematch of Wednesday’s matchup in Denver in which the Nuggets won 110-99. The Lakers played them tough in the first half and went into the locker room tied, although the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter and eventually cruised to the win.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Suns Legend Steve Nash Fired From Nets, per Report

Nash initially took over Brooklyn in September of 2020 but was never able to capitalize on a plethora of talented veterans which included Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden among others. During the summer, Durant requested a trade from the team and (reportedly) cited Nash's presence as one reason...
BROOKLYN, NY
Front Office Sports

Potential Phoenix Suns Buyers Raise Concern Over Banker

Negotiations around the coming sale of the Phoenix Suns are being complicated by the close relationship between two people on opposite sides of the bargaining table. Controlling owner Robert Sarver is being advised by Moelis & Company banker Navid Mahmoodzadegan, who is reportedly close to Suns’ minority owner Jahm Najafi — who publicly called for Sarver’s ouster following a report of racist and sexist behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy