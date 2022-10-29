Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn 37, Auburn Riverside 34
Bainbridge 42, Meadowdale 15
Bellevue 59, Hazen 0
Bonney Lake 34, Silas 21
Bothell 36, Mount Si 35
Bremerton 36, Sequim 29
Burlington-Edison 42, Archbishop Murphy 7
Camas 42, Battle Ground 0
Capital 21, River Ridge 8
Cashmere 42, Quincy 6
Central Kitsap 24, North Thurston 21
Chelan 21, Cascade (Leavenworth) 12
Cheney 28, Eisenhower 20
Chewelah 50, Davenport 0
Chiawana 51, Walla Walla 0
Cle Elum/Roslyn 20, Granger 14
College Place 63, Wapato 6
Columbia (Burbank) 89, Tri-Cities Prep 48
Columbia River 44, Hudson’s Bay 8
Colville 28, Deer Park 21
Coupeville 43, Friday Harbor 14
Darrington 30, Concrete 18
DeSales 76, Garfield-Palouse 8
Eastlake 28, North Creek 24
Eastmont 37, Moses Lake 35
Edmonds-Woodway 26, Oak Harbor 21
Emerald Ridge 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 14
Enumclaw 73, White River 21
Ephrata 28, Ellensburg 7
Ferndale 34, Monroe 28
Fort Vancouver 20, Columbia (White Salmon) 0
Freeman 51, Medical Lake 8
Goldendale 56, Highland 3
Gonzaga Prep 56, Lewis and Clark 20
Issaquah 38, Everett 14
Juanita 28, Mercer Island 6
Kamiak 21, Mariner 7
Kamiakin 42, Pasco 7
Kelso 29, Evergreen (Vancouver) 22, OT
Kennewick 34, Hermiston, Ore. 12
Kentridge 27, Kentwood 8
King’s 21, Cedarcrest 10
La Center 31, Castle Rock 0
Lake Stevens 57, Glacier Peak 17
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 35, Riverside 10
Liberty 27, Lake Washington 24
Lincoln 38, Spanaway Lake 19
Lindbergh 41, Foster 6
Lynden 23, Anacortes 13
Mark Morris 35, R.A. Long 13
Montesano 62, Elma 0
Mossyrock 72, Oakville 12
Mount Baker 48, Lynden Christian 34
Mountain View 45, Richland 44
Mt. Spokane 20, Mead 10
Muckleshoot Tribal School 58, Sound Christian 28
Naches Valley 32, La Salle 22
Neah Bay def. Lummi, forfeit
Nooksack Valley 44, Blaine 7
North Kitsap 42, Olympic 0
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 21, Colfax 0
Ocosta 34, North Beach 14
Okanogan 61, Brewster 21
Othello 35, East Valley (Yakima) 10
Pomeroy 62, Sunnyside Christian 48
Prairie 50, Heritage 0
Prosser 52, Selah 7
Ridgefield 31, Woodland 14
Ridgeline 42, Ferris 21
River View 35, Dayton/Waitsburg 0
Royal 36, Connell 0
Sammamish 26, Interlake 7
Seton Catholic 55, King’s Way Christian School 34
Shadle Park 49, East Valley (Spokane) 0
Shelton 41, Aberdeen 34
Skyview 26, Union 6
South Whidbey 36, Granite Falls 12
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 63, Touchet 20
Stadium 42, Evergreen (Seattle) 18
Sultan 24, Klahowya 19
Sumner 56, South Kitsap 20
Sunnyside 28, Davis 8
Tenino 46, Rochester 16
Thomas Jefferson 27, Todd Beamer 7
Toppenish 21, Zillah 0
Tumwater 58, Black Hills 7
University 32, Central Valley 21
W. F. West 55, Centralia 7
Wahluke 30, Kiona-Benton 27, 2OT
Washington 33, Franklin Pierce 28
Washougal 58, Hockinson 40
West Valley (Spokane) 41, Pullman 24
West Valley (Yakima) 28, Wenatchee 9
Woodinville 17, Skyline 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Winlock vs. Taholah, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0