Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn 37, Auburn Riverside 34

Bainbridge 42, Meadowdale 15

Bellevue 59, Hazen 0

Bonney Lake 34, Silas 21

Bothell 36, Mount Si 35

Bremerton 36, Sequim 29

Burlington-Edison 42, Archbishop Murphy 7

Camas 42, Battle Ground 0

Capital 21, River Ridge 8

Cashmere 42, Quincy 6

Central Kitsap 24, North Thurston 21

Chelan 21, Cascade (Leavenworth) 12

Cheney 28, Eisenhower 20

Chewelah 50, Davenport 0

Chiawana 51, Walla Walla 0

Cle Elum/Roslyn 20, Granger 14

College Place 63, Wapato 6

Columbia (Burbank) 89, Tri-Cities Prep 48

Columbia River 44, Hudson’s Bay 8

Colville 28, Deer Park 21

Coupeville 43, Friday Harbor 14

Darrington 30, Concrete 18

DeSales 76, Garfield-Palouse 8

Eastlake 28, North Creek 24

Eastmont 37, Moses Lake 35

Edmonds-Woodway 26, Oak Harbor 21

Emerald Ridge 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 14

Enumclaw 73, White River 21

Ephrata 28, Ellensburg 7

Ferndale 34, Monroe 28

Fort Vancouver 20, Columbia (White Salmon) 0

Freeman 51, Medical Lake 8

Goldendale 56, Highland 3

Gonzaga Prep 56, Lewis and Clark 20

Issaquah 38, Everett 14

Juanita 28, Mercer Island 6

Kamiak 21, Mariner 7

Kamiakin 42, Pasco 7

Kelso 29, Evergreen (Vancouver) 22, OT

Kennewick 34, Hermiston, Ore. 12

Kentridge 27, Kentwood 8

King’s 21, Cedarcrest 10

La Center 31, Castle Rock 0

Lake Stevens 57, Glacier Peak 17

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 35, Riverside 10

Liberty 27, Lake Washington 24

Lincoln 38, Spanaway Lake 19

Lindbergh 41, Foster 6

Lynden 23, Anacortes 13

Mark Morris 35, R.A. Long 13

Montesano 62, Elma 0

Mossyrock 72, Oakville 12

Mount Baker 48, Lynden Christian 34

Mountain View 45, Richland 44

Mt. Spokane 20, Mead 10

Muckleshoot Tribal School 58, Sound Christian 28

Naches Valley 32, La Salle 22

Neah Bay def. Lummi, forfeit

Nooksack Valley 44, Blaine 7

North Kitsap 42, Olympic 0

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 21, Colfax 0

Ocosta 34, North Beach 14

Okanogan 61, Brewster 21

Othello 35, East Valley (Yakima) 10

Pomeroy 62, Sunnyside Christian 48

Prairie 50, Heritage 0

Prosser 52, Selah 7

Ridgefield 31, Woodland 14

Ridgeline 42, Ferris 21

River View 35, Dayton/Waitsburg 0

Royal 36, Connell 0

Sammamish 26, Interlake 7

Seton Catholic 55, King’s Way Christian School 34

Shadle Park 49, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Shelton 41, Aberdeen 34

Skyview 26, Union 6

South Whidbey 36, Granite Falls 12

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 63, Touchet 20

Stadium 42, Evergreen (Seattle) 18

Sultan 24, Klahowya 19

Sumner 56, South Kitsap 20

Sunnyside 28, Davis 8

Tenino 46, Rochester 16

Thomas Jefferson 27, Todd Beamer 7

Toppenish 21, Zillah 0

Tumwater 58, Black Hills 7

University 32, Central Valley 21

W. F. West 55, Centralia 7

Wahluke 30, Kiona-Benton 27, 2OT

Washington 33, Franklin Pierce 28

Washougal 58, Hockinson 40

West Valley (Spokane) 41, Pullman 24

West Valley (Yakima) 28, Wenatchee 9

Woodinville 17, Skyline 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Winlock vs. Taholah, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

