KTVB

Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup

Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
KTVB

'La Brea' Sneak Peek: Young Sam Unknowingly Flirts With His Own Daughter (Exclusive)

Talk about a trippy family reunion. On Tuesday's episode of La Brea, a young Sam (played by Jon Seda's real-life son, Jon Seda Jr.) has a chance encounter with his future daughter, Riley (Veronica St. Clair), in 1988 -- only he doesn't know yet that she's his daughter, and only ET debuts the exclusive sneak peek at the awkward scene between father and daughter!

