6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
Detroit Is ...
Before he suffered two collapsed lungs. Before he had a portion of one of his lungs removed. And long before hospital confinement prevented him from being with his family for Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2020, Chris Johnson spent most of his childhood on Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side, where he began to establish an intimate relationship with his community.
Courthouse News Service
Informant ‘White Boy Rick’ sues feds for recruiting him as a child
(CN) — A Detroit man employed by the FBI as an underaged drug informant in the mid-1980s filed suit against the federal government Friday, claiming state and federal law enforcement abandoned him to be attacked and arrested at 17, talked him into informing again throughout the 1990s, and went back on promises of immunity again once that investigation was complete.
6 charged in drug ring, government seizes $420K in cash, 25 guns plus jewelry
DETROIT – Six people were charged in Detroit federal court this week with crimes related to drugs, guns and money laundering, officials announced. According to the federal indictment, the drug conspiracy involved more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine from August 2020 to June 2022. The proceeds of the alleged drug trafficking were allegedly used to purchase casino chips and place sportsbook bets, buy expensive jewelry, and lease a luxury apartment and vehicle, resulting in money laundering charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Detroit News
Lack of state aid haunts Detroit adoption agency, other foster care outfits
A Detroit adoption agency focused on finding homes for Black children was on the brink of closure this week, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned its license was in jeopardy because of a history of financial issues that meant some families didn’t get timely stipends for housing foster and adopted children.
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women
When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Huntington Place officials working with Detroit police, FBI on security plans for election night
We’re less than two weeks away from the 2022 Midterm elections and officials in downtown Detroit are ramping up the security at Huntington Place, which will again be used to count ballots.
Detroit News
'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer
Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town
In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
downriversundaytimes.com
Dangerous, fleeing felon released on bond
WYANDOTTE — A 26-year-old Lincoln Park man on parole who led Wyandotte police officers on a high- speed chase at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 21 through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park and Detroit in a stolen car before crashing into a light pole near Campus Martius was released on personal bond. The...
fox2detroit.com
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Powerball players should make sure they check their receipts if they purchased a lottery ticket in Dearborn - a million dollar win was announced over the night. While the estimated jackpot has climbed to $800 million, a few cash rewards have already been announced -...
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
