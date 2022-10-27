(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...

