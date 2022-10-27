ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Is ...

Before he suffered two collapsed lungs. Before he had a portion of one of his lungs removed. And long before hospital confinement prevented him from being with his family for Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2020, Chris Johnson spent most of his childhood on Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side, where he began to establish an intimate relationship with his community.
DETROIT, MI
Courthouse News Service

Informant ‘White Boy Rick’ sues feds for recruiting him as a child

(CN) — A Detroit man employed by the FBI as an underaged drug informant in the mid-1980s filed suit against the federal government Friday, claiming state and federal law enforcement abandoned him to be attacked and arrested at 17, talked him into informing again throughout the 1990s, and went back on promises of immunity again once that investigation was complete.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 charged in drug ring, government seizes $420K in cash, 25 guns plus jewelry

DETROIT – Six people were charged in Detroit federal court this week with crimes related to drugs, guns and money laundering, officials announced. According to the federal indictment, the drug conspiracy involved more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine from August 2020 to June 2022. The proceeds of the alleged drug trafficking were allegedly used to purchase casino chips and place sportsbook bets, buy expensive jewelry, and lease a luxury apartment and vehicle, resulting in money laundering charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lack of state aid haunts Detroit adoption agency, other foster care outfits

A Detroit adoption agency focused on finding homes for Black children was on the brink of closure this week, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned its license was in jeopardy because of a history of financial issues that meant some families didn’t get timely stipends for housing foster and adopted children.
DETROIT, MI
newsfromthestates.com

Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots

Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Detroit News

'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town

In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
WYANDOTTE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dangerous, fleeing felon released on bond

WYANDOTTE — A 26-year-old Lincoln Park man on parole who led Wyandotte police officers on a high- speed chase at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 21 through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park and Detroit in a stolen car before crashing into a light pole near Campus Martius was released on personal bond. The...
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Powerball players should make sure they check their receipts if they purchased a lottery ticket in Dearborn - a million dollar win was announced over the night. While the estimated jackpot has climbed to $800 million, a few cash rewards have already been announced -...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy