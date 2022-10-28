ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game

Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return

Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping

Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Collects power-play helper

Pietrangelo produced a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks. Pietrangelo helped out on a Chandler Stephenson goal in the first period. The assist ended Pietrangelo's three-game point drought. The 32-year-old defenseman has picked up three of his six helpers on the power play. He's added 19 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating in nine contests, though he remains in pursuit of his first goal of the campaign.
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sets ice-time standard

MacKinnon generated seven shots during a 1-0 loss to the Devils on Friday. Despite a season-high 25:29 of ice time, MacKinnon failed to record a point for just the second time this season. The 27-year-old center registered a season-high seven shots Friday for the third time in eight games but couldn't beat emerging goalie Vitek Vanecek.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday

Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat

Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis

Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Houston Chronicle

Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Detroit Free Press

Hull-oween, 'Slap Shot' and a Dead Wings revival: Detroit Red Wings' Halloween road woes

Does Buffalo’s KeyBank Arena even have a doorbell to ring?. That’s the question as the Detroit Red Wings go trick-or-treating … er, drop the puck with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. The visit to western New York will be the franchise’s 12th time playing on the road on Halloween; the Wings are 4-4-3 all-time as visitors on the holiday. (They’re 8-3-1 when hosting on Halloween; maybe it is better to give than receive, even if we’re just talking fun-size candy bars.)
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL

Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury

Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Yardbarker

Stars' Ty Dellandrea fined for goaltender interference

Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea was fined $2,333.33 by the NHL on Sunday for goalie interference on Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement. Dellandrea skated through the crease and clipped the back of Shesterkin's skate, knocking the...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries

Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
DETROIT, MI

