NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware volleyball team forced their sixth five-set match this season Sunday afternoon and came up short (19-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 12-15) against UNCW (4-17, 2-10 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside Bob Carpenter Center. The heartbreaking loss moves the Blue Hens to a 12-10 record on the season and an 8-6 mark in league play.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO