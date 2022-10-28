Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Volleyball Splits Season Series With UNCW On Senior Day
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware volleyball team forced their sixth five-set match this season Sunday afternoon and came up short (19-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 12-15) against UNCW (4-17, 2-10 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside Bob Carpenter Center. The heartbreaking loss moves the Blue Hens to a 12-10 record on the season and an 8-6 mark in league play.
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Closes Regular Season with Loss against Penn
Box Score PHILADELPHIA. – Delaware field hockey (7-11) closes regular season action with a 3-1 loss against Penn (5-10) on Sunday. "Congrats to Penn and the grit they played with today. We struggled as a team to perform as we displayed in CAA action last weekend," head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said.
