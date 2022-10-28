ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State football trusts in Steele, defeats Kent State on the road

At the start of the second quarter against Kent State, Ball State football found themselves down 13 points. Then after a punt from Kent State, the Cardinals found their stride and were on the move. That was when sophomore running back Carson Steele broke free and took off for a...
KENT, OH
ballstatedailynews.com

Muncie's Spiritual Side

After a falling-out with her family, Lynn Raines, a spiritual psychic and founder of the Your Spiritness Holistic and Spirituality Expo, decided it was best to leave her home in Michigan. She founded Your Spiritness 23 years ago and has gathered vendors and psychic readers in Michigan and northern Indiana...
MUNCIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy