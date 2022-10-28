Read full article on original website
Major Downtown Housing Project Back on City Council Agenda
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the City of Rochester is now ready to enter into exclusive negotiations with the company that has plans for a major development in downtown Rochester. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution authorizing the execution of an Exclusive Negotiating...
KAAL-TV
The Sandwich Generation: Rochester woman works two jobs on top of caring for her mother after stroke
(ABC 6 News) – Individuals “sandwiched” between aging parents and adult children are referred to as the sandwich generation often because they are put in the position to care for both their children and parent at the same time. One woman in Rochester is working two jobs...
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
KIMT
Autumn Ridge Church promotes 'way for us to all be together'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Autumn Ridge Church held its 2nd annual "RidgeFest" to let Rochester know just how much they love the city. The event was stuffed with tons of free, family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses, bungee jumping, a trunk or treat giving out over 3,000 pounds of candy, and a chili cookoff. Autumn Ridge Executive Pastor Otis Hall said the event makes the community feel more at home.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman injured in vehicle versus deer crash Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning in Mower County. According the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Arianna Caddell, 24, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in Racine Township when it struck a deer near mile point 27.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
Proof There Is A Spirit Haunting Old Rochester Minnesota Building (PODCAST)
It was Thursday, October 31, 2019...Halloween in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. I was recording a weekly podcast with Tessa Leung about Grand Rounds, their beer, their food...and their spirit, Laura. Is Laura A Ghost or Is It A Spirit?. Talking in Tessa's office, upstairs and down the hall, she told me...
Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee has rolled out a "scan and go" option at 11 Minnesota stores, allowing customers to pay for their shopping without having to go to a register. The new method of shopping sees customers download the Hy-Vee app and then use their phone's camera to scan items – include produce which they weigh themselves.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Ahh weekend getaways. Just long enough to relax for a bit, but not too long, ya know? A popular weekend getaway (or even just day trip) spot for us Rochester, Minnesota residents would be the Twin Cities. But there's another midwest city that was named one of the best places to go for a weekend getaway and Rochester isn't terribly far from it.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
Charges: Rochester Man Threatened Woman With Knife and 2 x 4
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's office has filed felony assault charges against a Rochester man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and a 2 x 4 with a large screw sticking out of it. The criminal complaint charging 40-year-old Nurdin Atlas Sheikh with two...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Ettinger takes a non-partisan approach
As Election Day approaches candidates are visiting more and more communities in their district. Jeff Ettinger recently traveled through Rochester, Goodhue and Red Wing to meet with residents in each city and talk through his priorities. Ettinger is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Brad Finstad. Ettinger has...
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
