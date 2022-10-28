ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester

It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Autumn Ridge Church promotes 'way for us to all be together'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Autumn Ridge Church held its 2nd annual "RidgeFest" to let Rochester know just how much they love the city. The event was stuffed with tons of free, family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses, bungee jumping, a trunk or treat giving out over 3,000 pounds of candy, and a chili cookoff. Autumn Ridge Executive Pastor Otis Hall said the event makes the community feel more at home.
ROCHESTER, MN
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman injured in vehicle versus deer crash Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning in Mower County. According the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Arianna Caddell, 24, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in Racine Township when it struck a deer near mile point 27.
ROCHESTER, MN
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway

Ahh weekend getaways. Just long enough to relax for a bit, but not too long, ya know? A popular weekend getaway (or even just day trip) spot for us Rochester, Minnesota residents would be the Twin Cities. But there's another midwest city that was named one of the best places to go for a weekend getaway and Rochester isn't terribly far from it.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Ettinger takes a non-partisan approach

As Election Day approaches candidates are visiting more and more communities in their district. Jeff Ettinger recently traveled through Rochester, Goodhue and Red Wing to meet with residents in each city and talk through his priorities. Ettinger is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Brad Finstad. Ettinger has...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
ROCHESTER, MN

