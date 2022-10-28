ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Case Of Charles Cullen, The Serial Killer Nurse Who Murdered Up To 400 Patients

For 15 years, Charles Cullen slipped fatal doses of drugs into his patients' IVs — earning him the nickname the "Angel of Death." Throughout his 16-year medical career, Charles Cullen bounced back and forth between various hospitals and nursing homes throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. However, the nurse’s frequent relocation was not born out of a desire to help as many people as possible.
Alleged Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Comes Forward

A woman has been trying for 45 years to bring what she claims are her father’s horrible crimes to light. Lucy Studey alleges that her father murdered young women and buried their bodies with the help of his children. No one believed her, she said, but in an ongoing investigation, cadaver dogs have located suspected human remains at the spots she identified in Thurman, Iowa, investigators told Newsweek.
Who Was The Axe Murderer Who Brutalized An 1800s Home? The Lizzie Borden Case, Explained

The 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden shocked the nation, making headlines due to the brutality of the killings and the fact the prime suspect was a young woman: Andrew's 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie Borden. While Lizzie was arrested and brought to trial, she was ultimately acquitted in the murders — but that hasn't stopped the general public from considering her the likely killer, even turning the crime into a childhood playground rhyme you've likely heard before: "Lizzie Borden took an axe, And gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, She gave her father forty-one."
Nevada Politician Formally Indicted In Las Vegas Journalist's Murder

Prosecutors must still decide whether Robert Telles could face the death penalty if convicted in the allegedly premeditated fatal stabbing of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German. A Las Vegas politician accused of killing a prominent investigative journalist who had scrutinized his conduct has been indicted on murder charges. Robert...
Salman Rushdie Blinded In One Eye After Attack, His Literary Agent Says

Author Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye after being stabbed multiple times at a speaking engagement in upstate New York this summer, his literary agent confirmed. Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said on Sunday that the “Satanic Verses” author was blinded in one eye — and lost the use of his right hand — following nerve damage he sustained as a result of a knife attack at Chautauqua Institution on Aug. 12. Wylie confirmed the extent of Rushdie’s injuries during a weekend interview with Spanish newspaper El País.
U.K. Woman Sentenced For Friend's 'Profoundly Shocking' Murder And Decapitation

Investigators say self-styled spiritual healer Jemma Mitchell murdered her friend Deborah Chong for backing out of a home renovation loan, stored her remains for two weeks and then left her decapitated body in an English seaside town. A woman accused of murdering her elderly, vulnerable friend to collect the woman's...
