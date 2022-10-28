Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
Scott Peterson Is Moved Off Death Row, Two Years After Death Sentence Was Overturned
Scott Peterson is now being housed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, where his attorney says he'll be able to "have more of a normal prison life." Scott Peterson has been moved off San Quentin State Prison’s death row more than two years after his death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Case Of Charles Cullen, The Serial Killer Nurse Who Murdered Up To 400 Patients
For 15 years, Charles Cullen slipped fatal doses of drugs into his patients' IVs — earning him the nickname the "Angel of Death." Throughout his 16-year medical career, Charles Cullen bounced back and forth between various hospitals and nursing homes throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. However, the nurse’s frequent relocation was not born out of a desire to help as many people as possible.
Texas Man Kills Ex-Wife While Talking To 911 Operator About Failed Marriage
The man took his own life shortly after fatally shooting his wife.
Wigs, Stun Gun, Escape Plan: How An Ex-Wife Plotted The Murder Of Her 8th Husband
A serial bigamist, alleged con artist, and killer was undone by one of her ex-husbands. In Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Gerry Boggs, 52 was known as a creature of habit. He kept to the same schedule and diet without fail. So, when he was a no-show for work at his family hardware store on October 22, 1993, his brother, Doug, checked on him at his home.
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Comes Forward
A woman has been trying for 45 years to bring what she claims are her father’s horrible crimes to light. Lucy Studey alleges that her father murdered young women and buried their bodies with the help of his children. No one believed her, she said, but in an ongoing investigation, cadaver dogs have located suspected human remains at the spots she identified in Thurman, Iowa, investigators told Newsweek.
Alex Murdaugh's Defense Lambasts Prosecutors For Not Testing DNA Under Wife's Fingernails
Alex Murdaugh's attorney told the judge that, with only 90 days to go before his client's trial in the murder of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, the prosecution still hasn't tested unknown DNA found under Maggie's fingernails. In yet another pre-trial hearing for disgraced South Carolina legal scion...
Who Was The Axe Murderer Who Brutalized An 1800s Home? The Lizzie Borden Case, Explained
The 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden shocked the nation, making headlines due to the brutality of the killings and the fact the prime suspect was a young woman: Andrew's 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie Borden. While Lizzie was arrested and brought to trial, she was ultimately acquitted in the murders — but that hasn't stopped the general public from considering her the likely killer, even turning the crime into a childhood playground rhyme you've likely heard before: "Lizzie Borden took an axe, And gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, She gave her father forty-one."
Two Remaining Minneapolis Cops In George Floyd Case To Be Convicted In Case
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an uncommon process in which both sides agree to the evidence before the judge issues a verdict.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
Woman Accused Of Fraudulently Collecting Unemployment In The Names Of Convicted Murderers Scott Peterson, Cary Stayner
“Don’t let the infamous names distract you from who this crime really hurt — the most vulnerable in our society,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said while announcing the charges against Brandy Iglesias. A California woman has been accused of fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits by falsely using...
Parkland Families Curse Nikolas Cruz, Attack Public Defenders In Victim Impact Statements
Before Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz can be officially sentenced to life in prison, victims and family members of victims had the chance to front him — and, with the judge's permission, his lawyers — in court. Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter...
Nevada Politician Formally Indicted In Las Vegas Journalist's Murder
Prosecutors must still decide whether Robert Telles could face the death penalty if convicted in the allegedly premeditated fatal stabbing of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German. A Las Vegas politician accused of killing a prominent investigative journalist who had scrutinized his conduct has been indicted on murder charges. Robert...
Salman Rushdie Blinded In One Eye After Attack, His Literary Agent Says
Author Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye after being stabbed multiple times at a speaking engagement in upstate New York this summer, his literary agent confirmed. Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said on Sunday that the “Satanic Verses” author was blinded in one eye — and lost the use of his right hand — following nerve damage he sustained as a result of a knife attack at Chautauqua Institution on Aug. 12. Wylie confirmed the extent of Rushdie’s injuries during a weekend interview with Spanish newspaper El País.
U.K. Woman Sentenced For Friend's 'Profoundly Shocking' Murder And Decapitation
Investigators say self-styled spiritual healer Jemma Mitchell murdered her friend Deborah Chong for backing out of a home renovation loan, stored her remains for two weeks and then left her decapitated body in an English seaside town. A woman accused of murdering her elderly, vulnerable friend to collect the woman's...
Nikolas Cruz To Hear Victim Impact Statements To Conclude Sentencing On Tuesay
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who narrowly avoided being sentenced to death for killing 17 people, is not expected to speak at the two-day hearing that will mark the formal end of the sentencing process. Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week —...
NYC Student Convicted Of Mother's Violent Murder In Tribeca Apartment Gets 22 Years To Life
Jared Eng reported his mother missing in 2019, days after he beat and stabbed her to death in her Tribeca apartment. Days later, Paula Chin was found in a garbage can at the family's New Jersey home. A young man who confessed to murdering his mother in an alleged attempt...
Men Exonerated In Malcom X Assassination To Receive $36M Settlement
Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam reached a settlement with both the city and state of New York following their exoneration in the 1965 murder of Black civil rights pioneer Malcolm X. Two men exonerated in the 1965 assassination of Black civil rights activist Malcolm X will receive a $36...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0