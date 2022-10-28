Read full article on original website
tri-statedefender.com
The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan
From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Floyd Bonner Enters Memphis Mayoral Race
Also, updates on Brian Kelsey and the MidSouth Coliseum. Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
WREG
U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
WREG
‘Use your head’: Did Whitehaven HS speaker go too far?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A speech that was given at Whitehaven High School on Monday appeared to be about making sure students stay on the right path, but at least one parent we talked to said it left them feeling uncomfortable. One mother’s concerns come after a school presentation where she says Jerald Trotter, who is well […]
WREG
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
Pilot program aims to break language barriers in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Para obtener información sobre esta historia en español, desplácese a continuación. Shelby County is home to more than 55,000 immigrants who speak over 68 different languages. It’s also home to more than 2,000 nonprofits offering vital services that improve the lives of residents.
actionnews5.com
Poll party helps Frayser voters make informed decisions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the November eighth election, voting advocates in Shelby County shared the importance of casting your vote. “Your vote is your power, so don’t be powerless. Come out and vote,” said Ian Randolph, Memphis NAACP, and Shelby County voter alliance. Saturday morning, representatives...
momcollective.com
Why I Choose to Raise My Family in Memphis
Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. The most beautiful land in the world!. I could have chosen anywhere in the world to raise my family, but we chose Memphis and it chose us! The soul that is weaved throughout the people, food, and music makes for an undeniable culture like no other. Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River and filled with historical significance, why wouldn’t I choose Memphis?
New Shelby County Clerk’s Office location not ready until December, clerk says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Shelby County Clerk’s Office location was reportedly ready for customers on Halloween, but that opening has been extended, according to Clerk Wanda Halbert. On Monday, Shelby County Government said the new office, located at 3785 Riverdale Rd., was ready for business and could...
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided.
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
WREG
Church fights city citation for illegal dumping, looks to county for solution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church that’s been cited by the city for trash dumped on its property argues that the dumping is not their fault, and they’re taking their fight to court. Egypt Baptist Church has faced a problem of illegal dumping on its rural property for years. WREG covered the story as far […]
Elected officials, faith leaders gather to pray for the city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders in faith and government gathered at the Renasant Convention Center in Downtown Memphis Sunday night to pray for the city. The prayer summit aimed to unite Memphians for a common cause. Pastor Henry Lavender, one of the faith leaders who organized the summit, said...
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
WREG
Memphis police want churches’ help with ‘car hopping’ gun theft problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis law enforcement has been teaming up with churches to keep guns out of the wrong hands. “We didn’t get in this overnight. I don’t think we’re going to get out of this overnight,” said Charlie Caswell. Caswell wears many hats. He’s a Shelby County commissioner, the Outreach Pastor at Impact Church […]
WREG
Things to do in Memphis for Halloween 2022
For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured only on Friday and Saturday nights. More Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags and head to the Memphis Zoo for the […]
WREG
Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
2 men wanted after shooting, carjacking in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting and carjacking on Holmes Road in Whitehaven Tuesday evening. Memphis police said officers responded to 1594 E. Holmes Rd. at 5:18 p.m. and found a man shot. His car was also taken. He was taken to Regional...
