Oregon State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 66, Union 20

Alsea 31, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 15

Ashland 39, Klamath 36

Bandon 27, North Douglas 22

Banks 51, North Marion 6

Barlow 14, Sandy 3

Bend 40, Mountain View 14

Camas Valley 32, Crosspoint Christian 20

Cascade Christian 35, South Umpqua 6

Century 26, McMinnville 22

Clackamas 34, Reynolds 7

Clatskanie 46, Gaston 38

Coquille 21, St. Mary’s 0

Crane def. Wallowa, forfeit

Crater 54, South Eugene 6

Crook County 28, Madras 0

Culver 34, Colton 22

Dayton 56, Amity 20

Elkton 59, Jewell 13

Estacada 58, Woodburn 12

Gladstone 27, La Salle 7

Gold Beach 46, Glide 6

Grants Pass 49, Roseburg 26

Henley 56, North Bend 24

Heppner 20, Umatilla 12

Hidden Valley 28, Cottage Grove 26, OT

Jefferson PDX 56, McDaniel 0

Jesuit 63, Beaverton 13

Kennedy 24, Santiam Christian 20

Kennewick, Wash. 34, Hermiston 12

Knappa 54, Sheridan 0

La Grande def. The Dalles, forfeit

Lakeridge 14, Lake Oswego 9

Lakeview 42, Sutherlin 14

Lebanon 41, Silverton 20

Lincoln 36, Cleveland 8

Lost River 55, Prospect 6

Lowell 52, Oakridge 0

Marist 21, Junction City 7

Mazama 44, Marshfield 15

McKay 20, West Albany 14

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Monument/Dayville 12

Monroe 44, Central Linn 8

Mountainside 42, Aloha 0

Myrtle Point 58, Mohawk 8

Nelson 40, Gresham 0

Nestucca 37, Willamina 26

Newberg 48, Glencoe 13

North Eugene 42, Willamette 27

North Medford 35, South Medford 0

North Valley 52, Phoenix 14

Oakland 56, Reedsport 16

Ontario 44, Nyssa 14

Pendleton 49, Baker 7

Philomath 33, Sweet Home 20

Prairie City 46, Echo 41

Rainier 18, Valley Catholic 0

Ridgeview 19, Redmond 13, 2OT

Riverside 40, McLoughlin 18

Roosevelt 3, Grant 0

Salem Academy 33, Newport 12

Scio 43, Jefferson 0

Seaside 31, St. Helens 16

Sherwood 20, Liberty 19

Sisters 42, Harrisburg 14

South Salem 33, North Salem 14

South Wasco County 49, Joseph 28

Southridge 42, Centennial 6

Sprague 35, McNary 7

Springfield 30, Eagle Point 29

St. Paul 52, Perrydale 0

Stanfield 22, Irrigon 12

Stayton 21, Cascade 18

Thurston 44, Churchill 0

Tillamook 56, Milwaukie 6

Toledo 56, Taft 42

Tualatin 31, Tigard 21

Vale 40, Burns 7

Wells 58, Franklin 28

West Linn 55, Oregon City 13

Westview 37, Sunset 7

Wilsonville 42, Putnam 14

Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett, forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Portland Tribune

Oregon high school football 2022 state tournament brackets

Check out the scores and schedule for all classifications of the 2022 Oregon high school football state tournaments. The final week has come and gone in Oregon high school football and with it comes state brackets. New this year in Class 6A is the split of the 32 teams into two, 16-team brackets. The top half will play for the state title, the others compete for the Columbia Cup. 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A 8-man have officially finalized their rankings, the rest of the brackets seen here are projections based off of the latest OSAA rankings. You can see the...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

High school football roundup: Lebanon High upsets Silverton 41-20

Lebanon High wrapped up its football season with a 41-20 home win over Silverton on Friday night which shook up the Mid-Willamette Conference standings and the 5A state playoff picture. The Foxes (6-3, 6-2 MWC) came into the game with the opportunity to clinch the outright conference championship. Instead, the...
LEBANON, OR
KCBY

OSAA Volleyball State Championship brackets set

EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA Volleyball State Tournaments begin on Friday, Nov. 4. The 6A & 5A championships take place at Forest Grove High School. The 4A & 3A championships take place at Springfield High School. The 2A & 1A championships take place at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon City News

No. 4 Oregon City volleyball beats No. 20 Grant in straight sets

The Pioneers brought the energy in their second-round matchup, sweeping the Generals and advancing to Forest Grove. The Oregon City Pioneers are blazing a trail westward to Forest Grove. After defeating No. 20 Grant in straight sets on Saturday, Oct. 29, No. 4 Oregon City secured its spot in the 6A quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School next weekend. In the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Pioneers dropped a set to No. 29 North Medford, but they ran into no such trouble over the weekend. Oregon City overwhelmed the Generals with their energy, effort and communication, winning 25-13,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Roundup: Selah boys, Ellensburg girls win cross country regionals

NACHES HEIGHTS — Selah’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls won handily and both programs will have double state entries following Saturday’s efforts at the Eastern Washington 2A regional cross country meet at Apple Ridge Run. Selah junior Nicolas Spencer won the boys race by 18 seconds in...
ELLENSBURG, WA
West Linn Tidings

No. 2 West Linn girls soccer blasts No. 31 Southridge for 5-0 win

Freshman sisters Caitlyn and Kylee Schreck each scored for the Lions in their first-ever high school playoff match. West Linn was on a mission in its first-round match on Saturday, Oct. 29. After going undefeated during the regular season, the Lions (11-0-3, 4-0-2) earned the No. 2 seed in the OSAA 6A Girls Soccer State Championship tournament. On Saturday night, they hosted No. 31 Southridge (4-8-3, 1-5-0) and cruised to a 5-0 win behind goals from four different players, including freshman sisters Caitlyn and Kylee Schreck. Caitlyn Schreck scored first for the Lions in the 16th minute, and then a...
WEST LINN, OR
Woodburn Independent

North Marion dominates Klamath Union 6-0 to make playoffs

A lopsided win for the Huskies punched their ticket to the first round where they will meet up with team Marist Catholic After finishing third in the Oregon West Conference, North Marion boys soccer wound up facing off against Klamath Union on Oct. 29. The Huskies dominated the encounter, winning a lopsided 6-0 result over the Pelicans at Canby High School. North Marion was all over the Klamath Falls squad from the off, gathering four goals in the first 40 minutes of play thanks to efforts senior Alexander Perez Hernandez, junior Will Orr, senior Cole Boughal, as well as a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

