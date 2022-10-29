Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 66, Union 20
Alsea 31, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 15
Ashland 39, Klamath 36
Bandon 27, North Douglas 22
Banks 51, North Marion 6
Barlow 14, Sandy 3
Bend 40, Mountain View 14
Camas Valley 32, Crosspoint Christian 20
Cascade Christian 35, South Umpqua 6
Century 26, McMinnville 22
Clackamas 34, Reynolds 7
Clatskanie 46, Gaston 38
Coquille 21, St. Mary’s 0
Crane def. Wallowa, forfeit
Crater 54, South Eugene 6
Crook County 28, Madras 0
Culver 34, Colton 22
Dayton 56, Amity 20
Elkton 59, Jewell 13
Estacada 58, Woodburn 12
Gladstone 27, La Salle 7
Gold Beach 46, Glide 6
Grants Pass 49, Roseburg 26
Henley 56, North Bend 24
Heppner 20, Umatilla 12
Hidden Valley 28, Cottage Grove 26, OT
Jefferson PDX 56, McDaniel 0
Jesuit 63, Beaverton 13
Kennedy 24, Santiam Christian 20
Kennewick, Wash. 34, Hermiston 12
Knappa 54, Sheridan 0
La Grande def. The Dalles, forfeit
Lakeridge 14, Lake Oswego 9
Lakeview 42, Sutherlin 14
Lebanon 41, Silverton 20
Lincoln 36, Cleveland 8
Lost River 55, Prospect 6
Lowell 52, Oakridge 0
Marist 21, Junction City 7
Mazama 44, Marshfield 15
McKay 20, West Albany 14
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Monument/Dayville 12
Monroe 44, Central Linn 8
Mountainside 42, Aloha 0
Myrtle Point 58, Mohawk 8
Nelson 40, Gresham 0
Nestucca 37, Willamina 26
Newberg 48, Glencoe 13
North Eugene 42, Willamette 27
North Medford 35, South Medford 0
North Valley 52, Phoenix 14
Oakland 56, Reedsport 16
Ontario 44, Nyssa 14
Pendleton 49, Baker 7
Philomath 33, Sweet Home 20
Prairie City 46, Echo 41
Rainier 18, Valley Catholic 0
Ridgeview 19, Redmond 13, 2OT
Riverside 40, McLoughlin 18
Roosevelt 3, Grant 0
Salem Academy 33, Newport 12
Scio 43, Jefferson 0
Seaside 31, St. Helens 16
Sherwood 20, Liberty 19
Sisters 42, Harrisburg 14
South Salem 33, North Salem 14
South Wasco County 49, Joseph 28
Southridge 42, Centennial 6
Sprague 35, McNary 7
Springfield 30, Eagle Point 29
St. Paul 52, Perrydale 0
Stanfield 22, Irrigon 12
Stayton 21, Cascade 18
Thurston 44, Churchill 0
Tillamook 56, Milwaukie 6
Toledo 56, Taft 42
Tualatin 31, Tigard 21
Vale 40, Burns 7
Wells 58, Franklin 28
West Linn 55, Oregon City 13
Westview 37, Sunset 7
Wilsonville 42, Putnam 14
Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett, forfeit
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
