Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:. (twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six) (three, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 0-5-1, Fireball: 4. (zero, five, one; Fireball: four) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 4-9-6, Fireball: 9.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Maine: What to expect on election night
A growing political divide between rural and urban, and coastal and inland communities, will likely come into sharper focus in the midterm election. This was underscored by Republican President Donald Trump’s success in the sprawling, rural 2nd Congressional District, where he earned a single electoral vote in both elections even though he lost the statewide vote.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (three, seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 1