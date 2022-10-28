Read full article on original website
Related
pwponderings.com
Kylie Rae Scheduled For Limitless Wrestling Debut
“Smiley” Kylie Rae has been announced to make her Limitless Wrestling debut in December. She is scheduled to make her debut at “Dirty Laundry” on Saturday December 3rd. Her opponent has yet to be named. Dirty Laundry will take place in Yarmouth, Maine. Tickets go on sale...
pwponderings.com
Prestige Wrestling 10/30/22 Roseland 4: Wake The Dead Results
Prestige Wrestling 10/30/22 Roseland 4: Wake The Dead results from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The event live streamed on IWTV. American Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) def. Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini) Alan Angels def. Nick Wayne. Amira def. Sumie Sakai. Kevin Blackwood def....
pwponderings.com
Wrestling Revolver Joins FITE+
Wrestling Revolver has announced that they will be joining FITE+. All of their live PPV events and back catalog will be on the monthly subscription service. The news comes after Game Changer Wrestling announced this morning that they will join FITE+ alongside promotions such as AIW and Black Label Pro.
pwponderings.com
Glory Pro Wrestling 10/30/22 The Relentless Results
Glory Pro Wrestling 10/30/22 The Relentless results from the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event live streamed on FITE+. Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM and Moses) def. Shota, Crash Jaxon and GPA. Tables Match: Jake Something def. Ethan Price. United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: Grindhouse...
pwponderings.com
ICW No Holds Barred 10/29/22 ICW NHB Volume 35: Deathmatch Horror Story Results
ICW No Holds Barred 10/29/22 ICW NHB Volume 35: Deathmatch Horror Story results from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Cassie Kruger (Casanova Valentine) def. Chris Bradley. Eddy Only def. Danny Demanto. IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Krule def. AC Mack (c)...
pwponderings.com
DEFY Wrestling 10/29/22 Kingdom Come Results
DEFY Wrestling 10/29/22 Kingdom Come results from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The event live streamed on FiteTV. No Disqualification Match for the DEFY Wrestling Tag Team Championships: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. State of Emergency (Sebastian Wolfe and Miles Deville) (c) to become the new DEFY Wrestling Tag Team Champions.
pwponderings.com
Game Changer Wrestling 10/29/22 GCW Hit Em Up Review
Game Changer Wrestling returns with Hit Em Up, live from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Following a cracking weekend last time out (you can read my reviews right here on PWPonderings), GCW returns with a big Los Angeles show. Funnily enough, it’s the final PPV on FITE TV...
pwponderings.com
H2O Wrestling 10/31/22 Hardcore Halloween Returns Results
H2O Wrestling 10/31/22 Hardcore Halloween Returns results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Brian Neil & Duncan Aleem, cWo (Chad Spectacular & Stan Stylez), Devantes & GG Everson, Fight Or Die (Chris Barton & Dominick Denaro), Jeff Cannonball & Terra Calaway, Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) and The Proclamation (Nick Righteous & Xavier Cross)
pwponderings.com
Beyond Wrestling Announces Launch of Professional Wrestling School
Beyond Wrestling has announced that they will be partnering with Worcester native and former WWE star Kenn Doane to launch a professional wrestling school. The school titled Beyond Institute of Professional Wrestling will begin classes starting in the new year, January 2023. You can email Beyond Wrestling for more information including class schedule and tuition options.
pwponderings.com
H2O Wrestling 10/30/22 Bound By Blood Results
H2O Wrestling 10/30/22 Bound By Blood results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Hoodfoot & Matt Tremont. Rocket def. Marcus Mathers. Deklan Grant def. Danny Demanto. The Cogar Brothers (Atticus...
pwponderings.com
House of Glory Wrestling 10/29/22 HOG Exodus Results
House of Glory Wrestling 10/29/22 HOG Exodus results from La Boom in Queens, New York. The event live streamed on FITE+. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) def. Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase and Julio Cruz) Detective James def. Encore via disqualification. HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu...
