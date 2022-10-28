ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship

A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my […]
WHAS 11

Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup

Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
WHAS 11

Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
WHAS 11

'La Brea' Sneak Peek: Young Sam Unknowingly Flirts With His Own Daughter (Exclusive)

Talk about a trippy family reunion. On Tuesday's episode of La Brea, a young Sam (played by Jon Seda's real-life son, Jon Seda Jr.) has a chance encounter with his future daughter, Riley (Veronica St. Clair), in 1988 -- only he doesn't know yet that she's his daughter, and only ET debuts the exclusive sneak peek at the awkward scene between father and daughter!

