November already? In that case, it’s time for one of my favorite issues: our annual watch and jewelry special. For anyone interested—or, like us, borderline obsessed—with craft and creation at the highest level, these two fields offer rich rewards. That such exquisite work is often undertaken on the smallest scale only compounds the awe with which we view exceptional timepieces and statement necklaces, particularly when you consider the years of exacting labor that have gone into producing them. You’ll see magical examples of both among these pages. For a while there, Japan was a nation non grata in haute horlogerie. You know...

1 DAY AGO