ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$2.04 Billion Powerball Lottery Jackpot Winner Will Have a Massive Tax Bill

By Kelley R. Taylor
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC39w_0iqwVEWE00

In a wild turn of events, the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing that was delayed until Tuesday morning, has a winner. On Tuesday afternoon, Powerball announced that a single winning Powerball lottery jackpot ticket was sold in California. That means that someone out there matched all six numbers from the November 7 Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket holder has won the largest jackpot in Powerball history and the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. But of course, due to taxes, the winner will also take home a lot less money than advertised.

The previous Powerball jackpot record was $1.586 billion, which was won by three ticket holders in 2016. The largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot to date, of $1.537 billion, was won by a sole winner in 2018.

The odds of winning the November 7 Powerball jackpot were about one in 292.2 million. Since August, there had been 40 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner. But, lottery officials also point out that the Powerball has been hit seven times so far this year.

So, that always has a lot of people thinking about how much money a lucky multi-billion-dollar jackpot winner will take home—after taxes.

Did Anyone Win the November 7 Powerball $2.04 Billion Jackpot?

Yes, Powerball lottery officials have announced that a winning ticket was sold in California from Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning Powerball numbers from that November 7 drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball was 10.

Also, one ticket sold in Florida won $2 million, and there were twenty-two $1 million winning tickets sold in various states, according to Powerball officials.

You Can Still Claim $1400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before Nov 17

What is the Powerball Payout?

The advertised cash value of the Powerball lottery for the record-high Monday, November 7 drawing was $997.6 million.

Powerball Lump Sum Payout or Annuity?

Whoever wins the Powerball lottery jackpot, or another lottery prize, can choose to receive the payout in one of two ways. They can receive the prize as an annuity, which would be paid in thirty graduated payments over twenty-nine years, or they can receive the prize money in a lump sum payment. Most lottery winners choose the lump sum payout.

In either case, while $2.04 billion is a bunch of money and $997.6 million is a lot of cash for the lump sum, the lucky Powerball lottery winner will also be looking at hefty tax bills.

Seven Things You Should Know About Winning a Lottery Jackpot

One of those tax bills will be from the federal government and depending on where a Powerball winner lives—another could come from the state. The exact amount of tax that the winner will have to pay will depend on factors including the payout option that the winner chooses and the applicable state tax rate.

That’s because some states don’t tax lottery winnings. Other states that do, have tax rates for lottery winnings that generally range from about 3% to almost 11%). For example, California is a state that doesn’t tax lottery winnings, so the lucky ticket holder from Monday’s $2.04 billion jackpot would only be looking at a hefty federal tax bill.

But in any case, (once applicable taxes are taken out) the amount of money that the Powerball jackpot winner will walk away with will be a lot less than the world record $2.04 billion that’s splashed across lottery news headlines.

How Much Do You Pay in Taxes on Powerball?

If you’re the lucky winner of Monday’s massive Powerball jackpot (or if you won other lottery cash prizes from Monday’s drawing), you will want to take a couple of deep breaths and secure and protect your winning ticket. Then, you will likely want to work with a qualified financial advisor to consider and plan for the various tax implications of winning the lottery.

8 Tax Tips for Gambling Winnings and Losses

That's because when anyone wins the lottery, the IRS withholds 24% of the winnings off the top. With this Powerball jackpot, if the winner opted for the lump sum cash value of $997.6 million, they would be subject to federal income tax at the top tax rate , which is 37%. The lottery winnings would be reported on the Powerball jackpot winner’s 2022 federal income tax return.

For 2022 , the top (i.e., 37%) federal income tax bracket applies to single filers who have more than $539,900 in income and joint filers with income over $647,850. Due to inflation, the federal income tax brackets for 2023 have been adjusted upward.

On the state side of things, most states treat lottery winnings as income for tax purposes and the tax rates vary by state. But the billion-dollar jackpot winner’s state taxes could still amount to a huge sum given the world record size of the Powerball lottery jackpot.

Powerball Drawing Days

Powerball drawing days are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets are $2 per play. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The five states that don’t participate in Powerball are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Mega Millions Lottery Winner Will Get a Mega Tax Bill

Comments / 213

Rob c
15d ago

So is the government taxed on the part they keep? Think about that for a minute. The government steals most of your winnings right off the top and continues to steal from your winnings for years to come. What a country!

Reply(19)
102
Chi-Town Chef
15d ago

That is total BS. But I would like to know, what does the IRS do with all these millions they collect not only from the lottery but from regular Americans whom they tax on a regular!!!!

Reply(20)
45
Captain Obvious
15d ago

how do they figure you'd only get $383.7 mil out of $800 mil and still have to pay taxes out of the $383.7 mil?...someone failed math 😅

Reply(13)
35
Related
Kiplinger

What's the Standard Deduction for 2022 vs. 2023?

Standard deduction or itemized deductions? You have to choose between the two every year when you file your federal income tax return. Of course, you always want to pick whichever one is higher, and for most Americans it's the standard deduction. But you can't determine which route is better for you unless you know how much your standard deduction is that year. It's different from person to person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kiplinger

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?

When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
ALTADENA, CA
The Flint Journal

Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy