homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
homenewshere.com
Where Are They Now?: Tragedy helped shape this life of perseverance — Tom Morin, Class of 1975
Tom Morin had just graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School when his dad Robert, an electrician at Raytheon, died in a work related accident. Robert Morin was just 47-years-old. It was a very dark time for a teenager already wise beyond his years thanks to his days spent on the...
OPINION: It is Time for the Jeff Hafley Era to Come to an End
For weeks, perhaps almost a year even, I preached patience regarding Jeff Hafley. After a promising 2020 season, Boston College struggled in 2021, primarily due to Phil Jurkovec’s absence for essentially half the season. BC would have qualified for a bowl game in both years, but Hafley eschewed a bowl in 2020 due to the team’s need for rest, and the game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Given that Hafley was rebuilding the roster in a post-Adazzio era, giving him a decently long leash seemed fair. As a first-time head coach, some mistakes and growing pains were to be expected.
homenewshere.com
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River
The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
TopGolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week
BOSTON — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week for the second consecutive year. The immersive golf experience will hold a five-day event at Boston’s beloved ballpark from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9. Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
First Responders Recover Body of 24-Year-Old Methuen Man in River Near Haverhill/Methuen Border
A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.
whdh.com
Driver crashes into home in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to a car that crashed into a home in Revere early Monday morning. Photos show that a car hit the side of the building on North Shore Road, getting wedged underneath it. Crews have since removed the car, which left behind a large hole in the base of the home.
WMUR.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Salem taken to hospital, officials say
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem was taken to the hospital, according to officials. The Salem Fire Department told News 9 that the 8-year-old was hit by a car around 9:15 p.m. on Main Street. The boy was taken to Lawrence...
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
