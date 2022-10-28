ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away

PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
WILMINGTON, MA
247Sports

OPINION: It is Time for the Jeff Hafley Era to Come to an End

For weeks, perhaps almost a year even, I preached patience regarding Jeff Hafley. After a promising 2020 season, Boston College struggled in 2021, primarily due to Phil Jurkovec’s absence for essentially half the season. BC would have qualified for a bowl game in both years, but Hafley eschewed a bowl in 2020 due to the team’s need for rest, and the game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Given that Hafley was rebuilding the roster in a post-Adazzio era, giving him a decently long leash seemed fair. As a first-time head coach, some mistakes and growing pains were to be expected.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River

The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
94.9 HOM

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into home in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to a car that crashed into a home in Revere early Monday morning. Photos show that a car hit the side of the building on North Shore Road, getting wedged underneath it. Crews have since removed the car, which left behind a large hole in the base of the home.
REVERE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy