ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 2

Doug Gavinski
2d ago

How hard is it to fill it out completely?? Or is it that people don't know ALL the information?? I know mine, so it should be very easy to fill out.

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. That ruling required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its guidance that allowed the spoiling of ballots that had already been cast. Voters who obtained an absentee ballot, but have not yet voted and want to obtain a new one, can still do that. The elections commission held an emergency meeting Friday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, and unanimously voted to rescind the guidance issued in August detailing how an already cast ballot could be spoiled.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wis. Sec. of State Candidate Loudenbeck wants office involved in elections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State officer believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who’s served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 31st district, says on her website that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate

In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl

Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Badger Project

UPDATED: A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin

Notable donors include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE, casino magnate Steve Wynn and Chicago Bears minority owner Pat Ryan. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised more than $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.6 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden’s fundraising total is almost certainly the largest haul of campaign donations for a single candidate in the history of the district.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI
themadent.com

Johnson Blasted for Not Paying State Income Taxes

Tuesday during a WisDems event, Geoff Hoen, a Milwaukee small business owner and State Senator LaTonya Johnson blasted Johnson for focusing on enriching himself at the expense of small businesses and taxpayers. Hoen and State Senator Johnson responded to a new report which stated that for years a trust associated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-28-22 republican congressional candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be christians

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said “leftists” cannot be Christians at a campaign stop last week. Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity “incompatible” and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values. His comments were first reported by the La Crosse Tribune. Van Orden has previously referred to his opponent, Brad Pfaff, as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff, a Lutheran, only holds political membership with the Democratic Party. The congressional seat is open this year due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy