Read full article on original website
Doug Gavinski
2d ago
How hard is it to fill it out completely?? Or is it that people don't know ALL the information?? I know mine, so it should be very easy to fill out.
Reply
2
Related
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
wpr.org
If elected, Tim Michels says he'd consider breaking up the DNR. He wouldn't be the first Wisconsin Republican to try.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ proposal to break up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being welcomed by one former Republican lawmaker who floated a similar idea years ago. At the same time, a former DNR secretary argues splitting up the agency would cost more and provide less service.
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. That ruling required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its guidance that allowed the spoiling of ballots that had already been cast. Voters who obtained an absentee ballot, but have not yet voted and want to obtain a new one, can still do that. The elections commission held an emergency meeting Friday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, and unanimously voted to rescind the guidance issued in August detailing how an already cast ballot could be spoiled.
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
Wis. Sec. of State Candidate Loudenbeck wants office involved in elections
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State officer believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who’s served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 31st district, says on her website that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
A Glaring National Spotlight is on Wisconsin’s Nov. 8 Election: Here’s What you Need to Know
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Got a feeling that someone – everyone – is watching you? They are. When Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites go to the polls Nov. 8,...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate
In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
UPDATED: A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin
Notable donors include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE, casino magnate Steve Wynn and Chicago Bears minority owner Pat Ryan. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised more than $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.6 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden’s fundraising total is almost certainly the largest haul of campaign donations for a single candidate in the history of the district.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
Your letters: Letter writer encourages amendment to abortion law mandating DNA testing to ID fathers
Gov. Evers directed the Wisconsin Legislature to go into session to consider amendments to the 1849 Wisconsin abortion law. The Republican controlled Legislature refused. They apparently oppose abortion and contend there is nothing new of significance. There is a very important new discovery. In 1953, Francis Crick and James Watson...
CBS 58
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
themadent.com
Johnson Blasted for Not Paying State Income Taxes
Tuesday during a WisDems event, Geoff Hoen, a Milwaukee small business owner and State Senator LaTonya Johnson blasted Johnson for focusing on enriching himself at the expense of small businesses and taxpayers. Hoen and State Senator Johnson responded to a new report which stated that for years a trust associated...
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sparks Fly in AG Debate, Michels Talks Parole, Surrogates Flood Wisconsin
MADISON -- On this week's Capitol Connection, Emilee Fannon & JR Ross discuss Thursday's Wisconsin Attorney General debate between incumbent Josh Kaul and GOP challenger Eric Toney. They also take a closer look at Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' position on parole, and the big-name political surrogates flooding the battleground...
radioplusinfo.com
10-28-22 republican congressional candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be christians
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said “leftists” cannot be Christians at a campaign stop last week. Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity “incompatible” and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values. His comments were first reported by the La Crosse Tribune. Van Orden has previously referred to his opponent, Brad Pfaff, as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff, a Lutheran, only holds political membership with the Democratic Party. The congressional seat is open this year due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Comments / 2