(Glenwood) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 56000 block of 221st Street late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2016 Kia driven by 30-year-old Shea Downing of Pacific Junction was northbound in the right hand lane when it lost control while rounding a left hand curve. The vehicle then exited the east side of the highway, where it struck three mailboxes and posts, two Century Link internet boxes and one plastic yard box off of the roadway. Downing's vehicle came to a stop facing west in the east ditch.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO