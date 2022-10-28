Read full article on original website
Belva "Dee" Keller, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jerry L. Burroughs, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jerry passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Ed Hill, 92, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: Lenox United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the Lenox Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa.
Greenfield highlights USDA investments into southwest Iowa hospitals
(Clarinda-Shenandoah) -- Some significant renovations and expansions at two KMAland hospitals have been underway, financially thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield and other officials with the USDA made the rounds through southwest Iowa last week, including stops in...
Paul Riley, 85, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Paul passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Michael Carnes, 70, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Waubonsie Cemetery,...
Riverside, Missouri Valley, Treynor put 2 on All-WIC First Team
(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team. Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods. Second...
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
Glenwood Police posts recent arrests
(Glenwood) -- At least two major arrests were reported in Glenwood over the weekend. One arrest occurred Friday, when police arrested 39-year-old Robert Patrick McAtee for 3rd degree criminal mischief. McAtee is being held in the Mills County Jail on $2,000 bond. In an unrelated note, police also arrested 36-year-old...
Fremont-Mills seeking UNI-Dome return, rematch with Lenox awaits
(Tabor) -- The only thing standing between Fremont-Mills and their sixth trip to Cedar Falls in the past decade is the team that handed the Knights one of their worst losses in recent memory. "Our boys are excited about the opportunity," Coach Greg Ernster said. "They've been here before. They're...
Arlene Jane LaFollette, 72, previously from Coin
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022. Memorials:to Love Worth Finding LWF.org In Arlene’s name.
NW Missouri man arrested in Taylor County
(Bedford) – A Missouri man was arrested over the weekend on charges in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 34-year-old David Harold Baca of Grant City Saturday. Baca was arrested on an outstanding Taylor County warrant for failure to appear. He was released after...
Weekend Mills County wreck injures 1
(Glenwood) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 56000 block of 221st Street late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2016 Kia driven by 30-year-old Shea Downing of Pacific Junction was northbound in the right hand lane when it lost control while rounding a left hand curve. The vehicle then exited the east side of the highway, where it struck three mailboxes and posts, two Century Link internet boxes and one plastic yard box off of the roadway. Downing's vehicle came to a stop facing west in the east ditch.
Mills County auditor updates absentee voting
(Glenwood) -- With a little more than a week before Election Day, absentee votes keep flowing into KMAland county auditor's offices. Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News her office recorded its 964th absentee vote Monday morning. Robertson says absentee voting has been brisk both at her office, and in the mail.
Accident near Shenandoah injures 1
(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the accident took place in the 1800 block of A Avenue Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Shenandoah EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Office assisted crews at the scene.
Here’s What We Know About This Newly Accused Iowa Serial Killer
This week will surely bring some more information to light about the late man from Fremont County, Iowa who has been accused of the murder of 50-70 women by his daughter. Donald "Don" Dean Studey lived in the remote wooded area of Green Hollow, north of Thurman, Iowa, a town of about 170.
Two Arrested in Joint Operation
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)
