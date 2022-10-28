ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

News Channel 3-12

Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara

​SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Agencies across Santa Barbara County are coming together for a Halloween celebration. Trunk or Treat kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28. The Santa Barbara Police Department and community agencies say this is a safe alternative way to celebrate Halloween. In addition to increasing safety, their hope is to bring the community The post Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Firefighters Tackle Engine Fire and Traffic Collision

Montecito firefighters responded to two separate incidents on Saturday, an engine fire and a collision. At 9:50 am, Montecito firefighters responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance and...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board

A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA

