Tallmadge scores final 14 points to defeat Villa Angela-St. Joseph 21-7 in playoff opener

The Blue Devils advance in the postseason for the first time since 2012

Photo by Jeff Harwell

TALLMADGE, Ohio – The Tallmadge Blue Devils scored the final 14 points to defeat Villa Angela-St. Joseph 21-7 Friday night in the first round of the OHSAA Division III, Region 9 playoffs.

With the game tied 7-7, Tallmadge connected on field goals by Cameron Carvaines in the second quarter and another in the third quarter to take a 13-7 lead.

And then the Blue Devils got a 5-yard touchdown run from Jackson Dougherty and a 2-point conversion to make it 21-7 with 4:08 left in the third quarter.

Tallmadge, the No. 6 seed in the region, opened up the scoring in the first quarter on a 71-yard catch-and-run from Ty Hurst to Collin Dixon.

But after a long punt return in the second quarter, VASJ, the No. 11 seed, tied it up on a 41-yard touchdown run by Alonte Pryor to tie the game.

Hurst led the Tallmadge offense with 201 yards passing and a touchdown, while Dixon had five catches for 110 yards and a score. Dougherty had 69 yards rushing and a score on 10 carries and Zander Hopkins added 52 yards on 10 carries.

The Tallmadge defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions.

Tallmadge will go on the road to No. 3 seed Youngstown Ursuline for the second round.

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)