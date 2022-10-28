ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Empty Nesters gather to support the Giving Campaign

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Olcott family welcomed close to 45 Giving Campaign supporters whose children have left the nest. Chad Olcott, who joined the Piedmont Education Foundation board this fall, was excited to host the event. “It’s our family’s first year as official empty nesters,” he says. “We’re eager to continue our support for our schools and community. This is our way of showing ongoing support for the Giving Campaign.”
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Letter to the Editor | Ruchi Medhekar’s leadership skills were honed during the pandemic

We are writing to enthusiastically endorse Ruchi Medhekar for School Board. As we have the good fortune of being Ruchi’s next-door neighbors, we’ve known her and her family since they moved to Piedmont in 2016. Upon moving in, Ruchi got right to work, helping to organize our neighborhood Fourth of July block party… and she just kept going. While balancing a busy professional life and a growing family, she stepped up to volunteer for the three-year commitment as Beach Parents Organization vice president and then president. She took on her pandemic-era presidency as a growth opportunity, leading the pivot to a hybrid-based approach to community building, and finding novel, creative ways to ease the isolation for both kids and parents during that difficult time. She was able to adjust the role and processes of the BPO to fit our circumstances — intuitively knowing what important things to prioritize, and what to defer. Her contributions to the BPO, even though made during unusual times, will endure through more “normal” years to come.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

City Council to hold special meeting Nov. 15 to review Draft Housing Element

City of Piedmont staff will seek City Council authorization to submit the city’s Draft Housing Element to the California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD) for review at a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Planning and Building Department will host an informational open house on Wednesday,...
PIEDMONT, CA
Daily Californian

Campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover rescinds claim to Native American ancestry

UC Berkeley associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who often worked with students in the campus Indigenous Community Learning Garden, released a statement Oct. 20 on her personal website revealing that she has no documentation verifying Native American ancestry. Hoover, who is currently the chair for the Division of Society & Environment...
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

‘Bulb-outs’ coming to key Oakland Ave. intersections

Plans to improve pedestrian safety are back in the news as neighbors react to a pending loss of parking and a late notice of a public meeting. This article was originally posted on Oct. 8, 2021. The City Council this week approved going ahead with final design plans for pedestrian...
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Stanford squatter hid on campus for nearly a year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year. William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according […]
PALO ALTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe

The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
ANTIOCH, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont boys water polo takes WACC championship

Piedmont High School’s boys water polo team wrapped up its second consecutive West Alameda County Conference championship with a 13-4 victory over Alameda at San Leandro High on October 29. The Highlanders enter the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs with a first round bye. They are expected to...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin County taking black Sharpies to racist language

The use of racist restrictions in real estate documents that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of property to people of color is a piece of local history that remains in many recorded housing documents today. While racially restrictive covenants are now illegal, many property owners throughout Marin live in homes that still have illegal covenants referenced in their properties’ title reports.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

Report highlights exodus of businesses from California

Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE

