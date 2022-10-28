We are writing to enthusiastically endorse Ruchi Medhekar for School Board. As we have the good fortune of being Ruchi’s next-door neighbors, we’ve known her and her family since they moved to Piedmont in 2016. Upon moving in, Ruchi got right to work, helping to organize our neighborhood Fourth of July block party… and she just kept going. While balancing a busy professional life and a growing family, she stepped up to volunteer for the three-year commitment as Beach Parents Organization vice president and then president. She took on her pandemic-era presidency as a growth opportunity, leading the pivot to a hybrid-based approach to community building, and finding novel, creative ways to ease the isolation for both kids and parents during that difficult time. She was able to adjust the role and processes of the BPO to fit our circumstances — intuitively knowing what important things to prioritize, and what to defer. Her contributions to the BPO, even though made during unusual times, will endure through more “normal” years to come.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO