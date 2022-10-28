Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Empty Nesters gather to support the Giving Campaign
On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Olcott family welcomed close to 45 Giving Campaign supporters whose children have left the nest. Chad Olcott, who joined the Piedmont Education Foundation board this fall, was excited to host the event. “It’s our family’s first year as official empty nesters,” he says. “We’re eager to continue our support for our schools and community. This is our way of showing ongoing support for the Giving Campaign.”
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
piedmontexedra.com
City to share proposed updates to Draft Housing Element at open house on Nov. 9
Community members can learn more about the proposed updates to the Draft Housing Element and next steps on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m at Piedmont Community Hall (711 Highland Avenue). At the event, Planning and Building staff will share information and answer questions about:. •...
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Ruchi Medhekar’s leadership skills were honed during the pandemic
We are writing to enthusiastically endorse Ruchi Medhekar for School Board. As we have the good fortune of being Ruchi’s next-door neighbors, we’ve known her and her family since they moved to Piedmont in 2016. Upon moving in, Ruchi got right to work, helping to organize our neighborhood Fourth of July block party… and she just kept going. While balancing a busy professional life and a growing family, she stepped up to volunteer for the three-year commitment as Beach Parents Organization vice president and then president. She took on her pandemic-era presidency as a growth opportunity, leading the pivot to a hybrid-based approach to community building, and finding novel, creative ways to ease the isolation for both kids and parents during that difficult time. She was able to adjust the role and processes of the BPO to fit our circumstances — intuitively knowing what important things to prioritize, and what to defer. Her contributions to the BPO, even though made during unusual times, will endure through more “normal” years to come.
SFist
Imposter Student Caught Living In Stanford Dorm, Had Been Living On Campus at Least a Year
A pretty odd story that has the makings of a streaming series just unfolded on the Stanford University campus, where a pretend student from Alabama had convinced pretty much everyone around him that he was enrolled at the school and lived in one of the dorms. A non-student whom the...
piedmontexedra.com
City Council to hold special meeting Nov. 15 to review Draft Housing Element
City of Piedmont staff will seek City Council authorization to submit the city’s Draft Housing Element to the California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD) for review at a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Planning and Building Department will host an informational open house on Wednesday,...
Daily Californian
Campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover rescinds claim to Native American ancestry
UC Berkeley associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who often worked with students in the campus Indigenous Community Learning Garden, released a statement Oct. 20 on her personal website revealing that she has no documentation verifying Native American ancestry. Hoover, who is currently the chair for the Division of Society & Environment...
sfbayview.com
Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions
When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
Suspect in custody after Santa Cruz High School students shelter in place due to social media threat
Santa Cruz High School was briefly in "shelter-in-place" Monday morning out of an abundance of caution after someone made a threat on social media. The district described the threat as not credible and said that police have taken someone in custody.
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
piedmontexedra.com
‘Bulb-outs’ coming to key Oakland Ave. intersections
Plans to improve pedestrian safety are back in the news as neighbors react to a pending loss of parking and a late notice of a public meeting. This article was originally posted on Oct. 8, 2021. The City Council this week approved going ahead with final design plans for pedestrian...
Stanford squatter hid on campus for nearly a year
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year. William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according […]
eastcountytoday.net
An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys water polo takes WACC championship
Piedmont High School’s boys water polo team wrapped up its second consecutive West Alameda County Conference championship with a 13-4 victory over Alameda at San Leandro High on October 29. The Highlanders enter the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs with a first round bye. They are expected to...
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County taking black Sharpies to racist language
The use of racist restrictions in real estate documents that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of property to people of color is a piece of local history that remains in many recorded housing documents today. While racially restrictive covenants are now illegal, many property owners throughout Marin live in homes that still have illegal covenants referenced in their properties’ title reports.
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
Comments / 0