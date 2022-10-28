ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man

A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Gun incidents at two local schools

ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
knoxfocus.com

Author and forensic anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass speaks to area seniors

Forensic anthropologist and author Dr. William Bass spoke at the John O’Connor Senior Center Thursday, hosted by the Senior for Creative Learning committee. Originally from Kansas, Dr. Bass came to Knoxville in 1971 because “the university wanted to add a masters and doctorate program.” After achieving a B.A. in psychology in Virginia, Dr. Bass began exploring his interest in anthropology.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
MARYVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery

Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

