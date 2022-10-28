Read full article on original website
WBIR
Central High School Bobcat Band wins Alcoa competition
The Bobcat Band is now No. 1 among 17 different schools across East Tennessee. They brought home four awards from the Alcoa Marchin Band Festival.
Central High School Bobcats Band named Grand Champion at Alcoa festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday marked a big win for the Central High School Bobcats Band. The band won four awards at the 47th Alcoa Marching Band Festival. Those awards included: second place color guard, first place percussion, first place in class AA-1 and Grand Champion for small band division.
WBIR
Pair of local girls' soccer standouts selected for High School All-American Game
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Local soccer standouts Brinley Murphy (Bearden) and Kayla Barr (Maryville) have been selected to play in the 2022 High School All-American Game in Panama City Beach, Fla. in December. Murphy, a South Carolina commit, led Bearden to its second-straight 3A state title behind an...
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
'Let's beat Kentucky again!' | MEDIC announces annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite the UT vs. Kentucky game being over, the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition is happening from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, according to a release from the MEDIC Regional Blood Center. MEDIC will compete against the Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization...
WDEF
Gun incidents at two local schools
ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
knoxfocus.com
Author and forensic anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass speaks to area seniors
Forensic anthropologist and author Dr. William Bass spoke at the John O’Connor Senior Center Thursday, hosted by the Senior for Creative Learning committee. Originally from Kansas, Dr. Bass came to Knoxville in 1971 because “the university wanted to add a masters and doctorate program.” After achieving a B.A. in psychology in Virginia, Dr. Bass began exploring his interest in anthropology.
Lead-based paint inside older homes puts children under six at risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many older homes in East Tennessee may have lead-based paint and carry the risk of poisoning, according to the Tennessee State Department of Health. About one in every 11 kids is at risk of serious health problems, like nerve or brain damage, decreased growth and impaired hearing.
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
WATE
The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Shadrack’s team up for Christmas light show
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery
Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
Caught Off 'Guard': UT's dance team shocks and wows the crowd with an unlikely performer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost it...
"You just never know what game day will bring" | UT students dress as Chancellor Plowman on game day ahead of Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee students got the attention of Chancellor Donde Plowman for dressing up as her the weekend ahead of Halloween. The three posed for a photo as the students rocked blonde wigs and similar attire, including black blazers and plaid orange skirts. Plowman said...
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend. The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.
Therapists stress importance of representation in the mental health field
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In therapy, the things people talk about range widely. Some people discuss stress from work or issues in their relationships. The experiences they share in a therapist's office are informed and understood through the lens of their own identities. And usually, therapists are able to understand...
