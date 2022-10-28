TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

A Dunkirk man is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop early Saturday in the Village of Fredonia. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tyvone Casey on Bennett Road shortly before 2:30 AM. Deputies say an investigation found that Casey had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Casey was arrested and charged with felony DWI and a felony count of 1st-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher), speeding, and unlicensed operator. He was later brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO