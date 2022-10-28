TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested, alleged reckless operation of motorcycle caused death of passenger
A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger.
Man found in possession of stolen gun and body armor after arrest by OP police
Officers responded to Webster Road for the report of a man with a gun wearing body armor. Police took him into custody at gunpoint.
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park. Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Traffic Stop in Fredonia
A Dunkirk man is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop early Saturday in the Village of Fredonia. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tyvone Casey on Bennett Road shortly before 2:30 AM. Deputies say an investigation found that Casey had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Casey was arrested and charged with felony DWI and a felony count of 1st-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher), speeding, and unlicensed operator. He was later brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charge, grandmother’s death under investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic […]
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Federal jury convicts Buffalo man for role in triple homicide in front of child
51-year-old Deandre Wilson was charged in front of a grand jury on Thursday for triple homicide and numerous other crimes, which was part of a drug robbery in 2019.
wesb.com
Multiple Charges for CattCo Man
A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
nyspnews.com
Salamanca woman arrested for DWI
On October 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Arlena T. Jimerson, 26 of Salamanca, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 31, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Jimerson on state route 417 in the city of Salamanca for traffic infractions. While interviewing Jimerson, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Jimerson was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .11 % was recorded.
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
Men charged with trying to smuggle $20 into Genesee County Jail
They're scheduled to be back in court next week.
Man facing several charges in fatal crash that occurred in Hartland in August
The district attorney's office announced an indictment was unsealed in Niagara County Court Wednesday charging a Niagara Falls man in connection to a fatal crash in August.
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
Man taken to ECMC after Northland Ave. shooting
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
Comments / 5