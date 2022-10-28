ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waves Play Cal State in LA Exhibition

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's basketball team will host an exhibition game against Cal State L.A. on Friday before the regular season starts on November 7. GAME INFO: Friday (Nov. 4) at 7 p.m. at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif.: Pepperdine vs. Cal State L.A. (exhibition). ADMISSION/STATS: Admission...
Women's Volleyball Gears Up for Final Road Week of Regular Season

MALIBU, Calif. — The Pepperdine women's volleyball team enters the final road week of the regular season, trekking up the coast to go head-to-head against Saint Mary's and Pacific. MATCH #24 — Thursday (November 3) at UCU Pavilion in Moraga, Calif.: Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. |...
Women's Tennis Competes in San Diego, Los Angeles

TOURNAMENT CENTRAL (ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS): https://gowav.es/3WiP4il. WATCH (ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS): https://gowav.es/3E0azgZ. LIVE SCORES (ITA NATIONAL FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS): https://gowav.es/3zzR3oD. TOURNAMENT CENTRAL (JACK KRAMER INVITE): https://gowav.es/3Fy0Yij. THURSDAY'S MATCHES. #49 Savannah Broadus vs. #16 Lee (Georgia Tech) TBD. #6 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen vs. Pethybridge/Zelic (Portland) OR Molina/Stevens (Kentucky) TBD. RESULTS (ITA...
Pepperdine Closes Out WCC Play at Saint Mary's, vs. #23 Santa Clara

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's soccer team rounds out West Coast Conference play by visiting Saint Mary's on Wednesday and hosting #23 Santa Clara on Saturday for Senior Day. MATCH #17 — Wednesday (Nov. 2) at Saint Mary's Stadium in Moraga, Calif.: Pepperdine (9-3-4, 3-2-2 WCC) at Saint...
Waves Head to Pair of Tournaments This Weekend

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's tennis program will send players to both the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego and the Jack Kramer Invite in Rolling Hills Estates this weekend to round out the final weekend of fall competition in 2022. After reaching the finals of the...
