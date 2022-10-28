The Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers welcome parents and their little ones to either center 11:30-12:30 p.m. today. The seniors will have candy and cookies for those trick or treaters who might not go out after dark. It is also a chance for the seniors to admire the tiny tots, especially if their family members are far away. Call 505.662.8920 for more information. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO