Scarlet Nation
Recruiting Roundup: Can Arkansas land Rivals100 DE Kavion Henderson?
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Arkansas vs LSU
The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) vs No. 15 LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 12, have been announced. The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff in the Battle for the Golden Boot at 11 a.m. CT on CBS or ESPN at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Two Hogs earn SEC weekly honors after Auburn win
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and punter Reid Bauer earned weekly honors from the SEC after the Hogs' 41-27 win over Auburn. Sanders was named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 171 yards on 16 carries against the Tigers. He exploded for a 76-yard run in the third quarter and also added one catch for six yards.
Hogs crush Auburn, end losing streak to Tigers
With 4:10 left in the third quarter, Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders — the SEC's leading rusher — sprinted 76 yards down the sideline to set the Hogs up for their fourth touchdown of the day. The score, which was a 2-yard run by freshman back Rashod Dubinion...
Official visit 'amazing' for 2023 DB
Tyler Scott sees an opportunity to make an impact at Auburn. The former Arkansas State commit has seen his recruitment elevate to new levels in recent weeks, as his list of offers has grown close to 40 programs. He chose to take his first official visit to Auburn this past weekend.
Productive third quarter propels Hogs to most comfortable win of season
The Razorbacks’ new strategy of electing to receive the opening kickoff appeared ill-fated Saturday. Their first drive resulted in an unceremonious three-and-out, and Auburn’s three third down conversions on its first drive in the second half appeared poised to expose more than one season-long issue. Arkansas has struggled...
Sanders changes cleats, reaches 1,000-yard mark against Auburn
With a 76-yard sprint down the sideline during Arkansas' 41-27 win over Auburn, Arkansas sophomore running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders became the 23rd Razorback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Sanders is the first Hog to reach the mark since Rakeem Boyd rushed for 1,133 yards in 2019....
FINAL: Arkansas 41, Auburn 27
AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium. ** Arkansas added a late FG and AU a late TD on a 1 yard TD run by Jarquez Hunter to make the final score 41-27. ** Camden Brown caught a 9-yard TD pass from Robby Ashford...
Scoring recap: Arkansas 41, Auburn 27
Rested and recharged following a week off, Arkansas and Auburn are set to tussle at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network as both teams search for their second SEC win of 2022. Injuries have plagued the Razorback secondary all season, but head coach Sam Pittman has expressed confidence the depth will be replenished this week.
