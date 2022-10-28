Read full article on original website
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student.
Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
North Carolina home ‘total loss’ after large fire
A family lost their home after a huge fire broke out in Clemmons.
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
Man killed after being hit by cars on I-40 E
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a car crash in Greensboro on I-40 E Friday. Greensboro police responded to the crash on I-40 E near Guilford College Road around 7:45 p.m. to find a pedestrian, Jason Kidd, 43, had been hit by a Honda Accord and Kia Forte.
Police identify pedestrian killed on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man killed after being hit by a car on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem on Thursday Oct. 20, has been identified by police. Winston-Salem police said the man is Jerry Cowan, 65. Officials said the incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 20 on U.S. 52...
Lexington man bought homes, jet skis, jeeps, with embezzled money: DOJ
A Lexington man has been sentenced for embezzling over $2 million from his employer in High Point, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced.
Davidson County Schools will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. […]
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
