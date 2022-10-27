ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

slipperstillfits.com

How to watch Gonzaga’s second exhibition game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs return home for a more standard exhibition faire against Warner Pacific on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm PT. The Zags and the Tennessee Volunteers tried something new last Friday with a high-profile exhibition game in a neutral environment, all broadcast on pay per view, with proceeds going towards charity.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Gonzaga Basketball: 5 biggest storylines for 2022-23 season

Once again, Gonzaga Basketball is one of the top teams in NCAA Basketball this season. Ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs are a national title contender. But after losing by 20 points in a live exhibition game last week, they clearly have some things to work on.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

No. 15 Idaho preparing to renew rivalry with Eastern Washington

MOSCOW, Idaho — No. 15 Idaho is coming off its first loss in Big Sky Conference play in a nail-biter at No. 2 Sacramento State 31-28. The loss proved to the team just how far they've come this season, but also there's still room to improve. "They're I think...
CHENEY, WA
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Author and forensic anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass speaks to area seniors

Forensic anthropologist and author Dr. William Bass spoke at the John O’Connor Senior Center Thursday, hosted by the Senior for Creative Learning committee. Originally from Kansas, Dr. Bass came to Knoxville in 1971 because “the university wanted to add a masters and doctorate program.” After achieving a B.A. in psychology in Virginia, Dr. Bass began exploring his interest in anthropology.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville

It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KLEWTV

Slight chance of snow Tuesdsay through Wednesday for our region

The National Weather Service Spokane said on Monday that snow levels will lower near. valley floors late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow showers in the mountains will bring the greatest risk for wintry travel conditions. "We are closely watching Wednesday morning for a few snow bands that could bring slushy lowland...
SPOKANE, WA

