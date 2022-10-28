ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas Halloween shooting: Teen dead, 7 others hurt at Kansas City party

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At least one person is dead and seven others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Kansas, authorities said. Update 1:36 p.m. EDT Nov. 1: Police on Tuesday morning identified the victim who died as a 17-year-old, noting that an 18-year-old remained hospitalized, KMBC reported.
