Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Kansas Halloween shooting: Teen dead, 7 others hurt at Kansas City party
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At least one person is dead and seven others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Kansas, authorities said. Update 1:36 p.m. EDT Nov. 1: Police on Tuesday morning identified the victim who died as a 17-year-old, noting that an 18-year-old remained hospitalized, KMBC reported.
KSHB 41 Action News
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
KSHB 41 Action News
Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide
A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Dog digs up human remains in backyard of Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dug uncovered the remains.
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Independence man sentenced after fleeing in stolen car with officer in back seat
A judge sentenced an Independence man to 10 years after he tried to drive a stolen car with an officer inside, plus gun and drug charges.
Kansas City Police search for suspects involved in Midtown armed robbery
Kansas City police look for two men and a woman believed to be involved in an armed robbery at the Shop Local KC store near 36th and Main.
One dead, 6 injured following shooting at KCK Halloween party
Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a shooting at a Halloween party killed a 17-year-old and injured 6 other teenagers.
Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop
A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown KCMO bus stop. The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.
KMBC.com
KC police identify 35-year-old victim of deadly apartment complex shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly Sunday night shooting. At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, near Bannister Road, on a shooting call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to...
KSHB 41 Action News
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
UPDATE: Missing KCMO man found located
Kansas City Police is seeking for public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
KSHB 41 Action News
KCPD investigate investigating homicide after man found dead near pond
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have upgraded a suspicious death to a homicide after a man's body was found near a pond at Blue Valley Park on Sunday.
KSHB 41 Action News
Jury finds Overland Park man guilty on charges related to death of teen in 2019
A jury found Matthew Lee Bibee Jr, guilty of charges in related to the death of then 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in 2019.
Kansas City police investigating homicide near 93rd and Bales
UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Beaugard, police said. KCPD is still investigating. ———— KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after finding a man shot to death. Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of 93rd Street and Bales Avenue in regard to […]
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
