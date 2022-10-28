Read full article on original website
Abortion, Inflation and Crime Top Americans' Minds as Midterms Loom
It's the final stretch before the midterm elections. Continuing her road trip across America, correspondent Jessica Gomez travels through Middle America to talk with voters about what's worrying them.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House committee
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the...
Suspect in attack of Paul Pelosi was on 'suicide mission,' new court filing says
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing. David DePape was ordered...
Hey, America! Hillsdale College is aiming for you, too.
The little Michigan school has big clout with the Republican Party — and boasts about its ‘alumni pipeline to the Supreme Court’
'Graham should appear': SCOTUS denies Sen. Graham's request to block subpoena in Georgia 2020 election probe
Ga. — This afternoon, the Supreme Court denied Senator Lindsey Graham's request to block a subpoena in connection to the Georgia 2020 election probe. That means Graham must now testify before an Atlanta grand jury as soon as November 17th. The Republican South Carolina senator originally filed an...
