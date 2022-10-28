Mangham runs over Rayville, St. Frederick rolls past River Oaks, Cedar Creek puts up a shutout against Lincoln Prep

Read full article on original website
Union Parish welcomes Wossman for a week 9 high school football match-up
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The (7-1) Union Parish farmers face the (3-5) Wossman Wildcats in a homecoming week nine game. Watch the video above for a preview breakdown of the match-up between the Union Parish Farmers and the Carroll Bulldogs.
Union rolls past Wossman, Oak Grove dominates General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union runs over Wossman, 55-1. Up next the Farmers take on undefeated Carroll for the district title. Oak Grove beats General Trass 51-8 in their first meeting since 2013.
Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Carroll remains undefeated with a district rivalry win against Richwood
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a matchup between original district rivals, the undefeated Carroll Bulldogs hosted the 5-3 Richwood Rams. The first half featured stellar defense by both squads, holding their opponent to one touchdown. The second half, however, belonged to Amareya Greeley. He scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. The Bulldogs held on to defeat the Rams, 19-16. Behind interim Head Coach Patrick Ford, Carroll remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning
Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
The coaches are facing charges of Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.
College football: Tech suffers second straight loss in OT
MIAMI – Louisiana Tech lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second game in a row, falling 42-34 to FIU in double overtime on Friday night at Ricardo Silva Stadium. With LA Tech (2-6, 1-3 C-USA) starting true freshman Landry Lyddy at quarterback and short two of their top receivers (Griffin Hebert out for a second straight game and Tre Harris leaving early due to injury), the Bulldogs still came from behind in the fourth quarter to take a 27-24 lead.
Officers make quick work, apprehend man suspected of robbing Mississippi grocery store and dollar store at gunpoint
In less than two hours, area law enforcement had a man suspected of armed robbery of a Mississippi grocery store Saturday night. Michael Bacon, 35, was identified as the suspect in the armed robbery of the Natchez Market grocery store on John R. Junkin Drive at approximately 7 p.m. By...
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
LPL Board of Control committee discusses Event Center’s future
The Lincoln Parish Library Board of Control knows it has to make the LPL Events Center profitable for budgetary reasons and is exploring ideas to be able to do so. On Thursday, the Board’s Events Center committee gathered at the library to do just such, with the discussion focusing on a potential teaming with the Ruston-Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
Union Parish High School announce Nicholas McConnell as their new principal
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Union Parish High School announced Nicholas McConnell as their new principal. Congratulations to Principal McConnell.
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
Caldwell Parish crash kills one, injures another
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Caldwell Parish on Oct. 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday that happened on Louisiana Hwy. 126 at Cut Thru Rd. The crash killed 66-year-old Robert Holden.
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. Jo Ann Deal from BBB shares tips to avoid home improvement scams. West Monroe K-9 unit in online competition. Updated: 22 hours ago. West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
