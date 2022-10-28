ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ocala Star Banner

Marion County high school schedule: Volleyball, swimming, cross country, golf, bowling playoffs

We have high school teams on deep playoff runs in Marion County. Three volleyball teams have reached regional finals, two bowlers are competing in Orlando at states, cross country teams go north to compete in the state meet in Tallahassee, and state swimming is this weekend in Stuart. We're tracking the latest results from every high school in the Ocala area. Come back every afternoon to see how our area teams perform in the postseason. ...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary College Football Coach Dies

College football coaching legend Vince Dooley has died, according to Yahoo! Sports. Dooley died on Friday at the age of 90. Dooley coached the Georgia Bulldogs NCAA football team between 1964 and 1988, becoming the winningest coach in the program's history. Dooley won 201 games with the Bulldogs during his tenure in Georgia. His overall record was 201-77-10.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Arkansas' Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson wow media in win at Auburn; Bryan Harsin's seat scorching hot

It was all smiles for Arkansas football and very few of them for Auburn football Saturday as the Razorbacks rolled past the Tigers, 41-27. Arkansas racked up north of 500 total yards of offense and limited Auburn to just 7 points in the second half as the Razorbacks continued what they hope is a late-season surge. Meanwhile, the blows keep coming on The Plains for Auburn head coach Byran Harsin.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90

ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90. The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children, including former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley. No cause of death was given. Dooley was hospitalized this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, but he pronounced himself fully recovered and ready to attend his regular book-signing session at the campus bookstore before an Oct. 15 game against Vanderbilt. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.
ATHENS, GA

