Marion County high school schedule: Volleyball, swimming, cross country, golf, bowling playoffs
We have high school teams on deep playoff runs in Marion County. Three volleyball teams have reached regional finals, two bowlers are competing in Orlando at states, cross country teams go north to compete in the state meet in Tallahassee, and state swimming is this weekend in Stuart. We're tracking the latest results from every high school in the Ocala area. Come back every afternoon to see how our area teams perform in the postseason. ...
Coveted JuCo DL Derrick Hunter Enjoys 'Amazing' Visit With Tennessee on Saturday Night
Tennessee hosted junior college standout defensive lineman Derrick Hunter Jr. on Saturday night for a visit. The Hinds C.C. and former Texas A&M defender discussed his thoughts on his gameday visit to Rocky Top. "It was amazing," Hunter said following the game. "It was great hospitality ...
Legendary College Football Coach Dies
College football coaching legend Vince Dooley has died, according to Yahoo! Sports. Dooley died on Friday at the age of 90. Dooley coached the Georgia Bulldogs NCAA football team between 1964 and 1988, becoming the winningest coach in the program's history. Dooley won 201 games with the Bulldogs during his tenure in Georgia. His overall record was 201-77-10.
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
247Sports
Arkansas' Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson wow media in win at Auburn; Bryan Harsin's seat scorching hot
It was all smiles for Arkansas football and very few of them for Auburn football Saturday as the Razorbacks rolled past the Tigers, 41-27. Arkansas racked up north of 500 total yards of offense and limited Auburn to just 7 points in the second half as the Razorbacks continued what they hope is a late-season surge. Meanwhile, the blows keep coming on The Plains for Auburn head coach Byran Harsin.
Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90
ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90. The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children, including former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley. No cause of death was given. Dooley was hospitalized this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, but he pronounced himself fully recovered and ready to attend his regular book-signing session at the campus bookstore before an Oct. 15 game against Vanderbilt. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.
Volleyball: Defending state champ St. Philip opens districts with victory
St. Philip is enjoying a couple of impressive streaks - both of which the Tigers would love to continue. St. Philip has won two straight state championships. But to win a third in a row, the Tigers have to continue another streak first - winning their 21st straight district title. ...
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks after Georgia's Win over Florida
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks after the Bulldogs pull of the win against Florida.
Georgia football vs. Tennessee is on CBS. Here's the network's all-time top ranked meetings
Much commotion has been made by UGA football fans about the team's lack of a home night game this season. Many hoped that Saturday's top-ranked matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee would be under Sanford Stadium's lights, but CBS picked up the game for its 3:30 p.m. SEC game of the week. ...
