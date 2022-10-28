Read full article on original website
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (10/31/22) at the North Clay Elementary School in Louisville from 2:00 to 6:00.
HELP IS NEEDED / VETERANS DAY
(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day up until this coming Friday, November 4th. The Flags can be dropped off at the Post any afternoon or night this week, tonight thru Friday, between 2:00 and 8:00. For those who need help, call the American Legion during the same time at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles this coming Saturday morning (11/5/22) at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the County Fairgrounds, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up towards the end of next week. Call to help at 783-2622.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues this week with the rural dumpster schedule. At the Wheeler site tomorrow morning, the West Liberty location on Wednesday morning, and Rose Hill location Thursday morning. The Highway Department dumpsters will be back open Saturday from 7:00 to 3:00 northeast of Newton.
LOCAL EVENTS THIS WEEK
(STRINGTOWN) The Stringtown Community Club will host its Annual “Soup Supper” this coming Sunday evening at the Parish Center in Stringtown, with serving from 4:00 until 6:00. It’s chili and vegetable soup with free refills, plus grilled cheese sandwiches or hot dogs, and pie, tea, or coffee. Get a full deal meal at $8.00 per person or items can be bought separately. Also a cake walk and a 50/50 drawing. Everyone invited Sunday evening.
CONTINUING FOR ANOTHER WEEK
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Early voting is continuing for the November 8th General Election, which will be a week from tomorrow, with polls open for voting from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The County Clerk’s Offices in Olney, Newton, and all other counties are open weekdays, from 8:00 to 4:00, each Monday through Friday, to accept early voting. This is for all precincts in any county. Call the offices if any questions, in Richland County at 618-392-3111 or in Jasper County at 618-783-3124. The Richland County Clerk’s office will have extended hours at the Courthouse this Wednesday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 and again Saturday from 8:00 to 1:00. The early voting is open to any county voter from any Richland County precinct.
NOMINATION PAPER FILING FOR 2023
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that the necessary nomination papers for area City Councils for next spring’s 2023 Municipal Election are now available at the respective City Halls. The candidates will have only four days to file nomination petitions during the regular business hours at each City Hall, from Monday, November 21st, through Wednesday, November 23rd, each day from 8:00 to 4:00, and then the following Monday, November 28th, from 8:00 to 5:00. The City Halls will be closed November 24th and 25th for Thanksgiving. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th and the Consolidated Election will be held next April 4th. There are two Olney City Council positions up for election next spring.
