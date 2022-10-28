ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Healthy Halloween Habits

Halloween can be overwhelmingly exciting with all the candy choices, but eating all that candy at once can have a different outcome. We spoke with Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Signe Darpinian, who just happens to be a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist to get tips on how to have a healthy relationship with what we eat.
Margaret Minnicks

Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat

Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
BBC

Police's trick or treat sweet warning

Parents and children have been warned by police to check any Halloween sweets they receive while out trick or treating. Lincolnshire Police's Supt Phillip Baker said the force had "no reports of any tainted food" but was giving "standard safety advice". He said there would be additional officers on patrol...

