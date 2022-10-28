Dixon Mayor Reports There is a Once in a Generational Funding Opportunity for State and Federal Grants and They Need to Jump On It

Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School District State Report Card Shows Positive Signs as Well as Areas for Improvement
Just as students in school receive a report card to show how they are doing in English or Math or some other topic, School Districts receive report cards too. Recently, the Dixon School District received their report card from the State of Illinois. The report card show some encouraging news as well as areas that needed improvement.
WIFR
Stephenson County Clerk candidate race heats up
STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates. “I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate. Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a...
wdbr.com
$8.6 million for new training center
State leaders today (MONDAY) announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center. A one-time warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park will now be a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
WSPY NEWS
Missing confession and court transcripts found in Weger case
Searching for more evidence, attorney Andrew Hale could not find the original court case files or written confession statement from the murder trial of Chester Weger, who was convicted in 1961 of killing one of three women at Starved Rock State Park. Not in LaSalle County or not in Will...
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Water Department Conducting Hydrant Flushing Throughout the City This Week
The City of Dixon Water Department will be flushing hydrants in Dixon this week. Flushing of the hydrants will not occur on Wednesday. Hydrant flushing is essential in maintaining a sound distribution system that will deliver a safe and reliable supply of potable water. Flushing removes mineral deposits and pulls fresh water into low flow areas in order to prevent minerals from accumulating and forming scale.
northernpublicradio.org
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon City Council Learns it Pays off Big for Link Customers to Buy Fruits and Vegetables at Oregon Farmers Market
During this past summer, the Oregon Farmers Market was able to establish a feature that would benefit those who purchase fresh local vegetables and fruits. The ones to benefit is people who use their LINK Card for purchases. Commissioner Cozzi at the most recent Oregon City Council meeting explained to...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. Dave Reid owns Dave’s Pumpkins on Algonquin Road west of Randall Road.
KCRG.com
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:16 pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing hunter in the 8300 block of Massbach Rd in rural Elizabeth. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 66-year-old Russell Ory had not been...
WIFR
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
WIFR
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
iheart.com
Three Hospitalized After Henry County, Illinois Crash
(Henry County, IL) -- Three people, including an infant, are hospitalized after a crash in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to reports of the crash a little before 10:30 Friday morning near Western Township, Illinois at the intersection of County Route 12 and North 1800th Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles, and the initial investigation suggests one of the two drivers ran a stop sign at the intersection to cause the accident.
Two killed, two injured when SUV hits back of school bus in Kane County
CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were killed when a sport-utility vehicle hit the back of a school bus in unincorporated Kane County Monday afternoon. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said at 3:45 p.m., Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township. A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus, Hain said. The school bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time. One man and woman in the...
Comments / 2