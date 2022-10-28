ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IL

Comments / 0

Related
100.9 The Eagle

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
1520 The Ticket

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in Jo Daviess Co. hunting accident

A man from Aurora, IL is dead after a fall while hunting in Jo Daviess County. On October 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a missing hunter on property in the area of the 8000 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth. When […]
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Woman reported missing in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
CLINTON, IA
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WQAD

Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills

Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
STERLING, IL
KCRG.com

Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:16 pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing hunter in the 8300 block of Massbach Rd in rural Elizabeth. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 66-year-old Russell Ory had not been...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 28-31

OREGON — On Oct. 28, at approximately 11:47 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of North Illinois Route 251. Upon further investigation, deputies placed Ruben A. Romero-Carreno, 39, of Rockford, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Romero-Carreno was transported to the Ogle County Jail without incident and held in lieu of bond. Romero-Carreno was additionally cited for Improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Sioux City Journal

Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol Jr. Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons...
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police

(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
DAVENPORT, IA
WIFR

Stephenson County Clerk candidate race heats up

STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates. “I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate. Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Hunter dies after falling from tree in rural Elizabeth Sunday evening

ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Illinois hunter died from severe injuries after falling from a tree Sunday evening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the county dispatch center received a call reporting that a hunter was missing on a property in the 8300 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
ELIZABETH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy